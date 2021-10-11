BlueCity celebrates World Mental Health Day and calls for greater attention to LGBTQ+ well-being

Partnering with the Mexican actor Polo Morín, Blued, BlueCity's leading app connecting more than 60 million users worldwide, has released a touching video to raise the visibility of different sub-groups within the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition to these video stories, Blued has also donated to organizations dedicated to promoting the well-being of marginalized groups.

"I carry this experience in my heart and I want to raise my voice," says Morin, who is openly gay. "Shining a light on diversity will help us connect with each other and create a real community, so that we never feel alone."

In August, BlueCity launched its ongoing web series Queer Mind in collaboration with mental health professionals in China. The series sheds light on the major mental health issues facing the LGBTQ+ community, including depression, anxiety, angst around coming out, HIV and AIDS-phobia, and more.

To provide users with support and care during the pandemic, Blued launched the Stay at home with Blued initiative across Asia and Latin America, encouraging users to connect on Blued as they stayed at home. In doing so, it sought to ensure that members of the community felt united despite the distance.

BlueCity also joined hands with UNAIDS for Zero Discrimination Day this March, activating a series of awareness-building events aimed at ending inequality across societies in the Asia-Pacific region.

While homosexuality was officially declassified as a mental illness by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1990, certain members of the LGBTQ+ community continue to face social stigma, structural inequality, and a lack of public support. This year's World Mental Health Day theme also underlines the pressing need for the world to focus on health beyond the physical in a sustained way, as countries across the globe continue to combat the pandemic.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, Blued connects users in about 170 countries and it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam.

