Bluedot Wins QSR Magazine's 2020 Applied Technology Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluedot , which provides location technology for mobile apps to power high-value interactions between brands and their customers, today announced the company's geofencing technology was awarded a QSR magazine 2020 Applied Technology Award in the customer-facing category. Bluedot's proprietary location technology empowers brands to deliver convenience and value to customers by leveraging location insights on mobile apps.

With 20 times the accuracy of other geofencing solutions, Bluedot allows restaurants to pinpoint when a customer enters a parking lot, arrives at the drive-thru, pulls into a curbside pickup spot, or enters a store. The technology's accuracy supports today's critical restaurant use cases by minimizing wait time at the drive-thru and curbside and supporting a safer, contactless customer experience.

"It's been clear for the last few years that mobile ordering and pickup is becoming an important part of the drive-thru experience, and the pandemic has only accelerated that reality, particularly as more brands invest in drive thru for the first time and open pick-up windows" said Sam Oches, editorial director for Food News Media, publisher of QSR and FSR magazines. "Thankfully, Bluedot's geofencing technology is helping restaurants easily clear logistical hurdles and enabling the mobile-ordering and pickup experience to not only drive higher efficiencies for the brand, but also to deliver real convenience for the guest. We're excited to present Bluedot with a 2020 Applied Tech Award for its work in making mobile ordering and pickup more of a reality for drive-thru operators."

"As restaurant brands look to the future amid the ongoing pandemic and beyond, investments in off-premise and mobile strategies are being accelerated to meet unquestionable consumer demand for speed, safety, and convenience end-to-end," said Emil Davityan, Bluedot CEO and co-founder. "Bluedot is empowering brands to deliver an extremely engaging customer experience that's faster, frictionless, and contactless with safety at the forefront. The industry is starting to embrace newly formed consumer drive-thru and order pickup habits and the right tech stack helps them get back to business asap. Our customers are remaining ahead of the curve and winning substantial market share. We're honored QSR has recognized Bluedot for our momentum and this year's Applied Tech Award."

About Bluedot

Bluedot's location technology for mobile apps powers meaningful interactions between brands and their customers across key industries including retail , quick service restaurants , and transportation . With pinpoint accuracy, Bluedot's easy-to-implement location technology can identify when a mobile app user arrives at a business, places mobile orders at drive-thrus, arrives at a curbside or pickup spot, or passes a toll location. Bluedot is trusted by many of the largest restaurant brands including Dunkin' Donuts, KFC, and McDonald's among others. Inherently compliant with GDPR and CCPA, Bluedot focuses on protecting end-user privacy and never shares or sells personal information.

About QSR magazine

QSR magazine is a thought leader for the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industries, delivering news and insights to restaurant owners, executives, managers, chefs, franchisees, and more. Now in its 23rd year of publication, QSR takes seriously its role in promoting industry values through its award-winning editorial content. Visit QSRmagazine.com for more.

