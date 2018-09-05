BLUEFIN Opens Olympia Office, Commits Continued Service to Region

OLYMPIA, Wash., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BLUEFIN, LLC, a nationwide consulting company for commercial roofs, pavement, and building envelope, announced today the opening of its new downtown Olympia office as part of its continued plans for strategic growth and expansion. BLUEFIN has worked with clients in the Pacific Northwest for over 30 years. Through this new location, BLUEFIN expands its capability to continue providing quality roof, pavement and building envelope management consulting services to clients throughout the region. Kyle Shane, regional manager for BLUEFIN, is a Tenino resident, and she will manage the office located at 621 8th Ave SE, Suite 400, Olympia, WA 98501.

"The companies and people we work with here are extremely knowledgeable about their specific needs and challenges. As BLUEFIN offers a new and unique program strategy, everyone has been very supportive and welcoming to our methods, so we can help them excel in their asset management goals," said Shane. "There's a level of excitement on the client side to have a nearby BLUEFIN office for quicker and more efficient service. The permanent presence in Olympia, where we have worked for many years, will allow us to grow our service through the entire region of northern California up through Alaska and British Columbia."

BLUEFIN's national presence, extensive staff, and resources, will serve its Northwest customers with facilities throughout North America and abroad. The BLUEFIN team has served Northwest's customers including Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Prologis, DCT Industrial, Mountain Home Air Force Base, CBRE, among others. Over the past five years, BLUEFIN has provided roof and pavement consulting services on over 150 million square feet of buildings for its banking, commercial property management, retail, insurance services with food processing and industrial clients in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, British Columbia and Idaho.

"BLUEFIN will continue to serve both public and private clients in the Northwest region with our strong team of locally based consultants backed by our national resources and technology," said Richard Rast, president of BLUEFIN, noting this planned expansion is an important part of BLUEFIN's strategic growth. "We look forward to continuing to support our customers and expanding our relationships with consultants, contractors, and material suppliers in the region to serve building owners by preserving and extending the life of their roof and pavement assets through BLUEFIN's unique proactive asset management programs."

As the first company in the facility asset management industry to provide mobile assessment technology and web-based information management, BLUEFIN remains focused on taking a data-driven approach to proactive roof, pavement, and building envelope asset management.

