Bluefort increases chances of success for Project Services and Management Consulting organisations

REDMOND, Washington, Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Project Service and Management Consulting organisations wanting to compete in the subscription economy now have the capability in the Microsoft Dynamics stack of software. Bluefort, a European-based Microsoft ISV partner is providing this competitive edge for subscription management with its License and Subscription App (LISA), available to Microsoft Dynamics 365 enterprise customers in the U.S.

Today, the management consulting industry has a net worth of $250 billion. profitable industry continues to grow globally in the UK and the US. However, as a result of the events of 2020, Bluefort predicts that these organisations now have to fast-track the implementation of:

Predictive operations based on Projects Services data and information flow

Delivering value-based services or licensed IP on a subscription model to drive recurring revenue

Leverage disruptive technologies to drive agility and automation

Bluefort has utilised its expertise in this industry and engineered a global solution in the Microsoft eco-system. "As a professional services firm, we understand the market-drivers and strategic objectives to increase earning potential of resources." says Bjorn Kuijt, Chief Commercial Officer at Bluefort.

Bluefort delivers an off-the-shelf solution for streamlined subscription management right in the framework of Dynamics 365 Finance and Supply Chain Management. This means that customers benefit not only from transformation with a centralized, but global financial management solution also; they now have the ability to deliver services as part of that subscription. These organisations can experience the benefits of the subscription economy including:

Accurately forecasting and managing service entitlements

Delivering subscriptions as part of the Project WBS

Effortlessly manage the subscription post-project

Full subscription billing automation

Revenue recognition compliance

"Microsoft customers who are serious about ramping up their subscription business model are already on the right track," continues Kuijt. See more on Microsoft AppSource.

About Bluefort

Bluefort is a Microsoft ISV that enables businesses to digitally transform using cutting edge technology. Bluefort is focused on delivering tangible value to businesses through extension of Microsoft Dynamics 365 business applications. Established in Malta, our customers and partners around the globe receive managed services collaboration, support and cloud maintenance. Visit our website on www.bluefort.eu or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/bluefort

