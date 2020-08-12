BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. Partners With Cornerstone H2O™ As The Company's Southeastern US Distributor To Tackle Harmful Algal Blooms

BlueGreen's unique technology was designed to remediate toxic algal blooms from any body of water, regardless of shape or size and has been successfully implemented in thousands of commercial applications around the world. These include BlueGreen's intervention at Chippewa Lake , the largest inland natural lake in Ohio, US, where the lake remains clear from toxic cyanobacteria for more than a year. The company's global reach also touched upon Nanhu Lake in Yueyang, China (3,000 acres), where it completed a successful treatment in early June 2020, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and severe travel restrictions. In another iconic treatment, BlueGreen operated in Roodeplaat Dam, South Africa, (1,100 acres) in February 2020. This was the largest project of its kind ever successfully undertaken in the continent. Most recently BlueGreen was awarded with the cleanup project for a 2,000 acre Lake Minneola in Florida, US.

Cornerstone H2O represents new technologies in the water and wastewater industry that are high-quality and cost-saving for a variety of customers. They also offer creative solutions through their sister company, Risen Water. Cornerstone H2O operates in Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

"Cyanobacterial blooms continue to increase in frequency and in severity from season to season in the US and around the world, endangering both humans and animals, while destroying the aquatic environment. We are thrilled to provide Georgia, Florida and Alabama with better access to prevention strategies against harmful algal blooms using our technology," said Eyal Harel, CEO of BlueGreen Water Technologies. "Cornerstone H2O's vast experience and professional approach make them a perfect partner for our Southeastern US activity."

"Contaminated lakes, lagoons and water reservoirs across Alabama, Georgia and Florida deserve an immediate remedy," said Dr. Waleed Nassar, US Director of Operations of BlueGreen Water Technologies. "Cornerstone H2O has a deep market understanding and the ethical approach to carry out this mission, and I'm thrilled to join forces with them."

"BlueGreen Water Technologies' proven track record is built on thousands of commercial applications all over the globe," said Andrea Schmid, Vice President of Operations at Cornerstone H2O. "They meet the NSF/ANSI/CAN 60 standard for drinking water and present a superior product for the treatment of blue green algae. We believe that the Lake Guard™ product is so special that it is the only chemical we represent. Together we can offer a true solution to the cyanobacteria problem."

About the Lake Guard™ Technologies

The Lake Guard™ Blue and the Lake Guard™ Oxy are both US EPA-approved and NSF/ANSI/CAN-60 certified for use in drinking water. They are based on market approved, time-tested algaecides, nanocoated with an inert biodegradable polymer that allows them to float and time-release. After a simple, localized application of the product the particles are carried naturally by the winds and currents and concentrate around toxic cyanobacterial aggregations. Achieving this perfect vertical and spatial concentration around its target, a minute Lake Guard™ dose triggers a biological signaling process that selectively eliminates the cyanobacterial population in the water column within 24 to 48 hours! The collapse of the toxic species in the water column allows beneficial species to thrive in the vacated ecological niche and serve their natural role as the lake's 'immune system' against cyanobacterial resurgence.

BlueGreen has also developed the Lake Guard™ View, a near real time monitoring system based on satellite imagery and AI analysis that allows it to monitor big waterbodies all over the world, detect algal blooms at their earliest stages of development and prevent them from becoming a problem altogether.

About BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd.

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned global watertech company dedicated to developing and implementing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially available products, Lake Guard™ Blue and Lake Guard™ Oxy. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Cornerstone H2O

Originally formed in 1980 as the Georgia office of The Eshelman Company, Cornerstone H20™ is a manufacturer's representative in the water treatment industry built on the tenets of trust, respect, and loyalty. Based in the Southeast, Cornerstone H2O™ represents a comprehensive, differentiated collection of process technologies in the water and wastewater treatment industry that offer great value to its customers. Cornerstone H2O™ is also an expert in the control and remediation of algae in surface water.

Connect with Cornerstone H2O on LinkedIn or contact them by email or phone 770-742-3321.

