BlueGreen Water Technologies Successfully Completes First Treatment Against Toxic Algae Blooms At Roodeplaat Dam, South Africa

The floating, time-releasing Lake Guard™ particles are naturally propelled by the forces of winds and currents, while selectively eliminating toxic algae blooms in the water, irrespective of size or shape. The Lake Guard™ Oxy triggers a selective biological programmed cell death within the general toxic cyanobacteria populations causing them to collapse. It is based on sodium percarbonate that releases hydrogen peroxide (H 2 O 2 ) as its active ingredient an environmental approach that leaves no trace in the water. The Lake Guard™ products are approved by the U.S. EPA and are certified by the NSF/ANSI/CAN-60 standard for treatment in drinking water.

Roodeplaat Dam is a concrete arch dam with an approximate surface area of 439 Hectares (4.39 km2, ~1,100 acres). It was initially constructed in 1956 as an irrigation dam but developed into an important water source for the northern areas of Pretoria, South Africa's administrative capital. Soon after its erection, the dam gained popularity for recreational purposes and to this day is regarded as the best rowing venue in South Africa. Pollution and drought have caused South Africa's water resources to drop to an all-time low, contributing to the spiraling of toxic algal blooms out of control.

"We pride ourselves in protecting the world's scarcest and most essential element: water," said BlueGreen Founder and CTO, Dr. Moshe Harel. "The success of BlueGreen's treatment – around the world – and now in the Roodeplaat Dam spells a renewed hope to the region. The South African water authorities have taken a brave and necessary first step to improve the quality and availability of water in South Africa and we are proud to take part in this important quest."

"Our technology is receiving a lot of attention from stakeholders all over the world. They have come to recognize the enormity of the humanitarian, environmental and economic threat presented by toxic algae blooms," said BlueGreen CMO Maayan Nave. "At a time when the world is muscling an effective response against the COVID-19 pandemic, we are hopeful to see a similar approach taken against the fast-growing global distribution and frequency of toxic algal blooms."

BlueGreen Water Technologies, Ltd. ("BlueGreen") is a privately-owned global cleantech company based in Tel Aviv, Israel, dedicated to developing novel solutions to water-related problems. BlueGreen's portfolio currently consists of two commercially-available products, Lake Guard™ Blue™ and Lake Guard™ Oxy which are designed to remediate and prevent the occurrence of cyanobacterial toxic blooms, commonly known as "blue green algae." BlueGreen is further developing new powerful monitoring capabilities designed to support local communities to timely identify and treat early-stages of algal blooms and avoid the ramifications of a full-blown blooms. For more information, please visit www.bgtechs.com, and connect with the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

