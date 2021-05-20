BlueHalo Appoints Jimmy Jenkins as President and General Manager of Air and Missile Defense and C4ISR Sector

"We are thrilled to have Jimmy leading the team and scaling the business to provide greater impact to the warfighter. His diverse background spanning military, large business and small business will be critical to creating an innovative and agile culture," said Katie Selbe, BlueHalo COO.

"I am honored and humbled at the opportunity to lead this great team. Building upon BlueHalo's uniquely differentiated capabilities and outstanding organizational culture will enable us to develop and deliver future capabilities critical to our customers enduring needs," said Jimmy Jenkins, newly appointed Sector President and General Manager of Air and Missile Defense and C4ISR.

"I'm very excited to be welcoming Jimmy to join Katie and the rest of the operations team," said Jonathan Moneymaker, Chief Executive Officer of BlueHalo. "Jimmy's military and industry background will best position the Sector to execute recent and future growth and continue to evolve the organization to the next level of sophistication."

About BlueHalo

BlueHalo is purpose-built to provide industry-leading capabilities in the domains of Space Superiority and Directed Energy, Air and Missile Defense and Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (C4ISR), and Cyber and Intelligence. BlueHalo focuses on inspired engineering to develop, transition, and field next generation capabilities to solve the most complex challenges of our customer's critical missions and reestablish our national security posture in the near-peer contested arena. www.bluehalo.com

