Bluehost Continues Support of WordPress.org with 2020 WordCamp Sponsorship Renewal

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at WordCamp US, Bluehost , an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) company, announced its continued support for the WordPress community as a global sponsor of WordCamp and WordPress Meetups, community-organized conferences about WordPress. This marks Bluehost's seventh year as a global sponsor, supporting approximately 700 WordCamps across the globe since 2013.

"Bluehost and WordPress have been close partners for years, so we are thrilled to continue supporting the community with our global sponsorship in 2020. After seven years of sponsorship, we've seen how the community propels WordPress and the web forward," said Suhaib Zaheer, general manager of Bluehost. "WordCamps give Bluehost representatives the opportunity to meet customers in person, troubleshoot challenges, and show our appreciation for what the community has built."

In 2019, Bluehost attended 30 WordCamps, and expanded its presence to WordCamp Nordic, WordCamp London, WordCamp Singapore, and WordCamp Brisbane. Next year, Bluehost expects to continue to expand its global presence by sponsoring and attending the first WordCamp Asia.

"Our team enjoys meeting the community to discuss all things WordPress and providing customers with in-person guidance and support at WordCamps," said Zaheer. "In our conversations with the community, we realized there was a need for an educational book series on WordPress, enter the The Blueprint . We launched the series earlier this year, and can't wait to introduce the second edition at WordCamp US."

This year at WordCamp US in St. Louis, Bluehost will debut its second book in the Blueprint series dedicated to learning WordPress, The Blueprint: A Web Pro's Guide to WordPress . Written by in-house WordPress experts and WordPress Core contributors, this Blueprint edition is designed to guide readers through the essential skills and workflows WordPress professionals need to succeed online. The book includes detailed chapters on performance, security, workflows, troubleshooting, migrations, and advanced developer tools. Print editions will be available at WordCamp US and select camps in 2020. For those not attending WordCamp US, the e-book will be available for online download on Nov. 1.

Connect with Bluehost on Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

About Bluehost

Bluehost, an Endurance International Group company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop dashboard makes it easy for users to manage many aspects of their website from metrics to site security. Built on open source technology, Bluehost continues to support and participate in a wide range of open source projects to help push the internet to its full potential. For more information, visit www.bluehost.com .

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Contact

Emily Watkins

press@bluehost.com

SOURCE Bluehost