Bluehost Dedicates Team of WordPress Experts to Getting New Users Online Fast

AUSTIN, Texas, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost , an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ: EIGI) company and top-rated web host by WordPress.org, today announced the release of Blue Flash, a new service designed to get WordPress websites online fast. This free onboarding service offers personal guidance that helps users build their websites quickly and efficiently.

"We've worked hand-in-hand with WordPress users for more than a decade and understand that building a website from scratch can be overwhelming given WordPress' robust functionality," said Suhaib Zaheer, general manager of Bluehost. "By offering individual support and training during the initial setup process, we can get our customers published quickly so they can focus on what's most important to them: getting visitors to their websites."

WordPress offers incredible flexibility and control, but new users may face a learning curve; and with access to the more than 50,000 plugins and themes, it can be challenging to parse through the options. According to a study conducted by Endurance International Group, 74 percent of respondents plan to build their own website, but 54 percent of respondents have little to no experience with website management. Enter the Blue Crew, Bluehost's specially trained support team, delivering guidance through Bluehost's new onboarding service, Blue Flash.

Bluehost customers range from people creating their first website to support their side hustle or hobby to established small businesses and enterprises scaling their online presence. Now available to all new customers, this free service is part of Bluehost's ongoing commitment to ensuring customer success. Customers can call into Blue Flash 24/7, as frequently as needed, during their first 30 days with Bluehost. The Blue Crew provides assistance to users of all experience levels, from newbies who are still wondering "what is WordPress" to more experienced users selecting plugins to meet specific needs. The service complements Bluehost's guided onboarding, which is designed for those who prefer a complete do-it-yourself approach.

"WordPress is the most powerful content management system on the market, and with the right know-how, the sky's the limit," said Zaheer. "Blue Flash is a concierge-style service tailored to each customer, providing them a guided tour through WordPress' tools and functionality, with a touch of moral support along the way."

For more information on Blue Flash, visit www.bluehost.com/blue-flash .

About Bluehost

Bluehost, an Endurance International Group company, is a trusted partner for WordPress users. Founded in 2003, Bluehost enables novices and experts alike to create and maintain a web presence with reliable web hosting, eCommerce tools, marketing applications, automated security, and WordPress tools. Its one-stop dashboard makes it easy for users to manage many aspects of their website from metrics to site security. Built on open source technology, Bluehost continues to support and participate in a wide range of open source projects to help push the internet to its full potential. For more information, visit www.bluehost.com .

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, Domain.com and SiteBuilder, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and the compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. Constant Contact, the Constant Contact logo and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

