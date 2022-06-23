Bluehost Launches Global Hunt for the Top 20 WordPress Creators

The Bluehost Creators Awards are now open to a global audience, and judges from around the world will choose 20 winners who are breaking ground with creativity, innovation, and future-proof ideas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost, a trusted web hosting provider specializing in WordPress, has opened the 2022 Bluehost Creators Awards contest. The awards seek to recognize and honor the talent and effort of creators spanning the spectrum from business owners, bloggers, self-creators and students to creative professionals such as web developers, web designers, and digital marketing agencies serving enterprises.

The applications are open to submissions of websites, online applications, themes, plugins and blogs created in the past twelve months with WordPress. From the global entries, 20 candidates will make the defining list of the best WordPress creators, broken down into two categories — Creative Web Professionals (web designers/developers) and Self Creators (small business owners, bloggers, students). The entries will be judged by a panel of industry leading design and development experts. All entries will be reviewed and awarded on innovation, creativity and user experience of the submission.

The jury is comprised of key influential members from the WordPress community such as Brian Richards - Event Producer at WPSessions, Jen Miller - CVO and Founder at Next Door Marketer, Maziar Firuzmand – CMO and Co-founder at Artbees, Shawn Hesketh – Founder at 101Videos, LLC, Rich Tabor – Head of Product at Extendify, and several others such as Carrie Dils, Tracy Apps, Mary Baum, Anthony Ferrara, Carol Stambaugh, Winstina Hughes, Yogesh Londhe and Alexander Gounder.

The entry period begins today and will close on August 16, 2022, and the final winners will be announced in November 2022. Winners will receive cash prizes up to $2,000, a one-year Shared Basic Hosting Plan, and media exposure and publicity.

"This year, digitalization has continued to transform our world, driven by incredible and innovative WordPress creators and professionals. These awards are a way for us to come together and recognize those who have created websites, projects or tools on WordPress this past year – for them to share their stories – so that we can celebrate and reward their success and inspire other member of this influential community," said Paula Drum, Chief Marketing Officer of Newfold Digital, parent company of Bluehost.

The Bluehost Creators Awards is in its second year of recognizing top WordPress creators who are breaking ground with creativity, innovation, and future-proof ideas. WordPress powers one-third of all websites in the world today, and Bluehost is one of the top providers recommended by WordPress.org since 2005.

To send in an award application, visit bluehostawards.com

About Bluehost

Bluehost is the leading web hosting solutions provider specializing in WordPress. Since its founding in 2003, Bluehost has been trusted by millions of people because it makes building, growing, and managing successful WordPress websites easy. Bluehost delivers a suite of WordPress solutions designed with the perfect mix of guidance, tools, and expertise to build a professional website. Bluehost is a part of the Newfold Digital family of brands. For more information on Bluehost, visit Bluehost.com.

