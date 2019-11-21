Bluehost Marketplace Seamlessly Integrates WordPress Themes and Plugins into Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluehost , an Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) company that turns ideas into websites, continues to evolve its platform with the launch of Bluehost Marketplace, a native plugin and theme marketplace. With thousands of themes and plugins available on the internet, the Bluehost Marketplace makes it easy to build your website with pre-selected and screened premium WordPress themes and WooCommerce plugins. On average, installing a new WordPress theme involves five steps; however, with Bluehost's WP Themes integration, the steps have been reduced to two, saving more time and allowing customers to publish content faster than before.

"After working in the WordPress ecosystem for 15 years, we have seen that the process of selecting and installing a theme can be overwhelming for our customers. Frankly, it's not something that a website owner has time to sift through and manage," said Suhaib Zaheer, general manager of Bluehost. "By integrating a marketplace into the Bluehost platform, customers are now able to seamlessly install themes with customizable content to create a beautiful, professional-looking website in minutes."

The Bluehost Marketplace currently includes over 900 themes and 18 WooCommerce plugins. Customers can feel confident in their theme selection by using the Bluehost Certified filter. Bluehost Certified themes have been vetted for specific criteria including SSL compatibility, WordPress core update compatibility and sellers with direct customer support. Once customers make their selection, all plugins and themes can be installed with one click and are managed from within the customer's dashboard--they never have to leave the Bluehost platform.

"Not only does the Bluehost Marketplace make it easier for customers to discover themes and WooCommerce plugins without needing to leave the Bluehost dashboard, but it also benefits theme developers and sellers looking to expand their audience," said Zaheer. "We will continue to grow the marketplace and provide opportunities for developers to sell their themes or plugins, natively, within Bluehost."

Bluehost customers can choose from popular themes in the Bluehost Marketplace like Highend, Creativo, and Daisy. The centralized location gives WordPress theme developers and sellers the unique opportunity to sell to a large audience of WordPress users. For more information on showcasing your product in Bluehost Marketplace, please contact us at Bluehost.com/contact .

For more information on Bluehost Marketplace, visit Bluehost.com/blog .

About Bluehost

Bluehost, an Endurance International Group company, is a trusted WordPress.org partner. Bluehost is the perfect place to turn ideas into businesses with an intuitive dashboard and tools that make it easy for users to build, grow, and scale their online presence. Built on open source technology, Bluehost continues to support and participate in a wide range of open-source projects to help push the internet to its full potential. For more information, visit www.bluehost.com .

About Endurance International Group

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) helps millions of small businesses worldwide with products and technology to enhance their online web presence, email marketing, business solutions, and more. The Endurance family of brands includes: Constant Contact, Bluehost, HostGator, and Domain.com, among others. Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Endurance employs over 3,800 people across the United States, Brazil, India and the Netherlands. For more information, visit: www.endurance.com .

Endurance International Group and compass logo are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. and other brand names of Endurance International Group are trademarks of The Endurance International Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries.

