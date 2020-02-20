BlueKey Wealth Advisors Announces Formation of Private Equity Firm

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueKey Wealth Advisors today announced the formation of its small to middle-market, private equity firm, BlueKey Equity Partners. The new endeavor specializes in investments that leverage partnerships between investors, principals and communities. The firm focuses on private lending, core real estate and business investment.

"The extensive experience of our professional team allows us to implement a rigorous process to identify 'Best in Class' opportunities in our focus areas," said Amaury Cifuentes, CFP®, CMP®, one of the firm's founders. "We assist in providing capital, innovative solutions and strategic expertise to our portfolio throughout the investment cycle."

The partners in the firm include:

Kenneth C. Brown served as managing director and partner at One Equity Partners, the private equity division of JP Morgan Chase; CEO of EVonyx; president of Skidmore , Owings & Merrill; and corporate vice president of General Electric.

Michael H. Muehlenfeldh has more than 30 years of experience in the automotive industry with a focus on rental car operations. Alamo, AutoNation, and Mile Fleet – one of the largest companies which he owned and recently sold to Sixt Rental Car in the United Kingdom – have all benefited from his extensive expertise in the field.

The BlueKey Equity Partners' team also features industry leaders who are highly successful entrepreneurs from a variety of industries. Together, they are committed to leveraging their diversity of experience to find and retain the best opportunities.

The Hollywood, Florida firm is affiliated with BlueKey Wealth Advisors, a leader in South Florida since 1986. Their management team is actively involved in a number of community initiatives, including Marti Huizenga Boys & Girls Club of Broward County, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Mobile Pantry, Greater Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Unity of Florida, NSU Museum of Art, the Art & Culture Center of Hollywood, National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals, Hispanic Wealth Initiative, Habitat for Humanity and Junior Achievement.

About BlueKey Equity Partners

BlueKey Equity Partners specializes in small and mid-capital growth companies, leveraging the partnerships between investors, principals and communities. Its focus is on private lending, core real estate and business investment. The extensive experience of its professional team allows the firm to implement a rigorous process to identify the "Best in Class" opportunities in its focus areas. The company assists in providing capital, innovative solutions and strategic expertise to its portfolio throughout the investment cycle. For additional information, visit bluekeyequitypartners.com.

