BlueMatch Expands Commission - Free Real Estate Services to Texas

DENVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMatch, an innovator in commission-free real estate services and automating and streamlining the real estate process, announced plans to enter the Texas real estate market, effective immediately.

As of June 9th, 2019, homeowners in Texas will be able to use the BlueMatch platform to list and sell their home. This is the second state BlueMatch has expanded into in the last 3 months with Georgia being the other. BlueMatch has launched services throughout the entire state of Texas with a strong focus on the Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio markets. Within the first week of launching, BlueMatch has already received dozens of requests to list homes throughout the state.

Company CEO, Jonathan Dobbertin, noted, "Texas has been on our road map since our inception. Our founding team is from Texas and we are excited to bring BlueMatch's innovative approach to real estate back to our home state. Texas is an amazing place and we can't wait to get rolling there."

Founded in 2016, BlueMatch has expanded beyond its Denver, Colorado origins to offer real estate services in Colorado, Washington, Minnesota, Georgia, and Florida. The company has sold hundreds of millions in real estate, saving its clients millions of dollars in commissions.

To learn more about BlueMatch, visit http://bluematch.com/.

About BlueMatch

BlueMatch provides a software platform that gives homeowners the ability to list their homes commission-free with the support, advice, and guidance of a licensed real estate agent. Our goal is to automate the real estate transaction, saving the seller thousands in commissions while out performing other flat fee Realtors in the market.

Learn more and setup a free account at: http://bluematch.com/

Contact: Ryan Fresquez Ryan.F@bluematch.com

