BlueMatrix Achieves Global ISO / IEC 27001:2013 Certification

"Clients trust us with their intelligence, and this highlights how much we value that trust." –Patricia Horotan, CEO Tweet this

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that is widely considered a global mark of excellence when it comes to managing information. Getting certified is a major accomplishment on BlueMatrix's security roadmap. It validates the firm's adherence to a rigid set of global requirements and best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS.

BlueMatrix worked with Accorian, a consultancy specializing in technology risk assessment and ISO 27001 readiness, to prepare for the audit. The firm guided BlueMatrix through an initial assessment of its existing processes and procedures to identify potential gaps, and then provided continuous advice on how to address them.

It was an intensive, year-long process that demanded involvement and support from all members of our team, explains Daniel Faltyn, CIO of BlueMatrix. "I am pleased to say that we had a strong security framework in place at the beginning of our ISO journey and thanks to the diligent work of the team and guidance from Accorian, we proved we have a comprehensive ISMS in place that addresses our clients' needs for confidentiality, integrity, and availability."

Learn more about BlueMatrix at www.bluematrix.com.

Elizabeth Hatt

646-723-6703

[email protected]

SOURCE BlueMatrix

Related Links

http://www.bluematrix.com

