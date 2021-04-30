BlueMatrix Achieves Global ISO / IEC 27001:2013 Certification
Rigorous third-party evaluation highlights BlueMatrix's commitment to maintaining the highest standard of compliance and security for its investment research clients.
Apr 30, 2021, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueMatrix, the leading SaaS solutions provider in the global investment research market, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification after an independent audit of its information security management system (ISMS).
"Security threats become more common and advanced each day. Safeguarding our client's information is integral to our business as an online solutions provider in the investment space," says Patricia Horotan, CEO and Co-founder of BlueMatrix. "Our clients trust us with high-value information – their intelligence – and this accomplishment highlights just how much we value that trust. The effort it took to acquire the certification reinforces our commitment to maintaining the highest standard of protection when it comes to our clients' information."
ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is an international standard set by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) that is widely considered a global mark of excellence when it comes to managing information. Getting certified is a major accomplishment on BlueMatrix's security roadmap. It validates the firm's adherence to a rigid set of global requirements and best practices for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS.
BlueMatrix worked with Accorian, a consultancy specializing in technology risk assessment and ISO 27001 readiness, to prepare for the audit. The firm guided BlueMatrix through an initial assessment of its existing processes and procedures to identify potential gaps, and then provided continuous advice on how to address them.
It was an intensive, year-long process that demanded involvement and support from all members of our team, explains Daniel Faltyn, CIO of BlueMatrix. "I am pleased to say that we had a strong security framework in place at the beginning of our ISO journey and thanks to the diligent work of the team and guidance from Accorian, we proved we have a comprehensive ISMS in place that addresses our clients' needs for confidentiality, integrity, and availability."
