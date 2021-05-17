BlueMatrix Updates it Brand Design

Beyond publishing, BlueMatrix has evolved into a versatile framework for leveraging a bespoke digital content strategy. Tweet this

"The landscape has changed dramatically in the last 22 years, but what hasn't changed is our dedication to improving the lives of research professionals," says Patricia Horotan, CEO and Co-founder of BlueMatrix. "Our application was designed to adapt. After two decades of enhancing its flexibility to satisfy new use cases and integrations, it is no longer just for publishing. BlueMatrix has evolved into a versatile framework for leveraging a bespoke digital content strategy."

The brainchild of BlueMatrix's in-house design team, the new logo uses a similar format to maintain brand familiarity but with a cleaner design and color scheme that embodies the simplicity that BlueMatrix delivers. The wordmark is accompanied by a cube, created with individual shapes to symbolize the seamless unity of its applications.

The broader visual identity and messaging has also been simplified. All the products and services share the same look and feel, further emphasizing the harmony in which they operate; and the new tagline, "Reimagine Your Research," speaks as much to BlueMatrix's vision as the one it wants to inspire in its users.

BlueMatrix has grown tremendously since it last updated its look seven years ago. "We have more than doubled our client base and expanded our reach worldwide since then; it was time to recalibrate," says Elizabeth Louise Hatt, Marketing Manager. "The whole project was a collaborative effort, firmwide, and we are really proud of the finished look. We hope our clients and the broader industry see it as an opportunity to reimagine how we can work together."

