Bluepeak To Bring A Faster, More Reliable Internet To Tonkawa, OK

TONKAWA, Okla., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it has received franchise approval from the city of Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and will break ground next summer on a high-speed fiber network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $2.5 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to nearly 1,500 residences and businesses in Tonkawa.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Tonkawa to build a next-generation, fiber-to-the-home network," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Tonkawa."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of symmetrical bandwidth. Bluepeak's fiber network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"In order for Tonkawa to grow and attract new residents and businesses, especially when faced with the current educational, economic, and health related challenges, we are pleased to welcome Bluepeak to Tonkawa. High-speed, reliable internet will enhance educational opportunities in today's remote learning world and will positively affect all age demographics," said Tonkawa City Manager Kirk Henderson.

Mayor Ken Smith adds, "As potential residents and businesses seek to relocate to small, welcoming towns like Tonkawa, they look to communities that have high speed internet capabilities which enable them to build competitive communication and business advantages now and into the future. Truly bidirectional high-speed internet access provided by Bluepeak will create capabilities in remote employment, business activities, and health care most of us could not have envisioned just a few years ago. Bluepeak will help Tonkawa stand out among rural communities."

For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit www.mybluepeak.com .

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

CONTACT:

Brad Krebs

[email protected]

314.973.8090

SOURCE Bluepeak