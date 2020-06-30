Blueprint and Blue Prism Partner to Drive RPA at Enterprise Scale

Blueprint, a leading provider of digital process modeling, documentation, and optimization solutions has partnered with Blue Prism, an industry-leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider to support enterprise organizations as they look to drive innovation and scale their use of RPA enterprise-wide.

TORONTO, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Blueprint, a leading provider of digital process modeling, documentation, and optimization solutions, today announced their partnership with Blue Prism, an industry-leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software provider. The partnership supports organizations as they look to drive continuous innovation within their business processes and scale their use of RPA enterprise-wide. It also enables joint customers to develop more complex, end-to-end business process automations, accelerate the speed of automation delivery, reduce software maintenance costs, and govern their Digital Workforces according to rigorous enterprise and regulatory constraints.

As more enterprises turn to RPA to build more efficient, streamlined, and responsive organizations, especially in the midst of the current COVID-19 pandemic, many are limited in their ability to scale the technology because they lack visibility and alignment across complex business processes. To achieve RPA at an enterprise scale, organizations must have a centralized and collaborative place to visually model end-to-end business processes that are connected and aligned to overall business strategy and objectives, as well as regulatory dependencies. This way, they can ensure Digital Workers are optimally and compliantly designed, built, and executed within the larger context of their business – enabling the organization to realize the full potential and benefits of RPA at scale.

As the newest member of Blue Prism's Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Blueprint reinforces the essential collaborative relationship between business and IT stakeholders and provides a centralized place to design, optimize, connect, manage, and store all of the critical information related to how you run your business today, and how you intend to continuously optimize for tomorrow. Using Blueprint's Enterprise Automation Suite, all stakeholders can effortlessly design complex business processes in a user-friendly, intuitive interface and connect them to all critical enterprise dependencies, regulatory controls, and business objectives so all stakeholders have a transparent, compliant, and full picture of the processes to be automated. They can then automatically generate functional and acceptance tests and leverage the seamless integration between the two platforms to transition these along with process flows and technical details into Blue Prism's platform, where RPA developers can continue the development of flows and details to produce deployable Digital Workers.

Blueprint CEO Dan Shimmerman notes, "Our partnership with Blue Prism is a major step forward in being able to support large enterprises as they scale and govern their transformational digital automations. Blue Prism's 20 years of proven ability in the RPA space, combined with Blueprint's unique features that provide scalable ways to design and translate end-to-end business process requirements into technical requirements while accounting for regulatory constraints, well positions our partnership to help enterprise clients realize the benefits of augmented digital workforces and deliver ongoing, scalable value through automation."

This integration is expected to deliver significant value to clients of all industries, with those in regulated industries such as financial services, insurance, pharmaceutical, and automotive particularly with the most to benefit due to the improvement of automation governance available through Blueprint.

"The Holy Grail for automation lies in being able to provide a complete end-to-end solution," says Bruce Mazza, VP of Technology Alliance Programs for Blue Prism. "This partnership gives users an easy way to continually improve and streamline their business processes, by providing transparency, analytical insights and modelling capabilities on what is being automated. We are treating automation in a very holistic way that can scale throughout the enterprise without compromising on compliance and security."

About Blueprint:

Blueprint Software Systems is an award-winning global software company and leading provider of digital process discovery, modeling, and business optimization solutions for enterprise organizations. Blueprint's Enterprise Automation Suite helps organizations automate complex, end-to-end business processes, ensure regulatory compliance across their digital workforce, accelerate the delivery of automations, and scale their RPA initiatives across the enterprise. Blueprint's solutions are widely deployed by Fortune 1000 organizations spanning dozens of industries worldwide.

Visit www.blueprintsys.com to learn more

About Blue Prism

Blue Prism's vision is to provide a Digital Workforce for Every Enterprise. The company's purpose is to unleash the collaborative potential of humans, operating in harmony with a Digital Workforce, so every enterprise can exceed their business goals and drive meaningful growth, with unmatched speed and agility.

Fortune 500 and public-sector organizations, among customers across 70 commercial sectors, trust Blue Prism's enterprise-grade connected-RPA platform, which has users in more than 170 countries. By strategically applying intelligent automation, these organizations are creating new opportunities and services, while unlocking massive efficiencies that return millions of hours of work back into their business.

Available on-premises, in the cloud, hybrid, or as an integrated SaaS solution, Blue Prism's Digital Workforce automates ever more complex, end-to-end processes that drive a true digital transformation, collaboratively, at scale and across the entire enterprise.

Visit www.blueprism.com to learn more

SOURCE Blueprint Software Systems

