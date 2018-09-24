Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors Celebrates 5 Years and Surpasses $3.5 Billion in Transaction Volume

CHICAGO, Sept. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (Blueprint) celebrates its fifth anniversary this month and five years of serving clients in the seniors housing and healthcare real estate sector. During this time, the firm has structured over 200 transactions with an aggregate sale value of over $3.5 billion.

Founding partners Christopher Hyldahl, Ben Firestone, and Jacob Gehl launched the company in 2013 with the vision to create an innovative advisory firm in the niche seniors housing space. As industry veterans, the three sought to offer a full spectrum of advisory services including investment sales, capital solutions, and consulting to provide creative solutions to the most pressing needs of capital providers and operators.

What began with a team of six has grown to a workforce of 47 that has become the most active advisor in the space. Blueprint's transaction highlights include:

Over 200 transactions

Over $3.5 billion in transaction volume

in transaction volume Transaction volume constituting 40% seniors housing and 60% skilled nursing properties

"This is an exciting time for Blueprint," said Torey Riso, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Chris, Ben, and Jake have created something truly special at the firm. They've cultivated a culture that is relentless in its quest for excellence." Riso added, "In five short years, Blueprint has become an organization known for delivering impressive results for both regional owner-operators and national investors on assignments ranging from single-asset transactions to large, highly-complex portfolios. Our goal is to deliver the best result possible for every client, every time."

To commemorate this milestone and the firm's recent successes, Blueprint will make a contribution to the Alzheimer's Association and the team will participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Chicago on October 28.

Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors is the leading advisory firm exclusively focused on seniors housing and healthcare real estate. The company's website is www.blueprintHCRE.com.

