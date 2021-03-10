Blueprint Medicines to Showcase Scientific Leadership in Precision Oncology and Hematology at AACR Annual Meeting 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) today announced plans to present new data for multiple research- and clinical-stage programs across the company's precision oncology and hematology portfolio at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021. Collectively, the planned data presentations will highlight the potential of Blueprint Medicines' precision therapies to deliver transformative benefits to broad patient populations with systemic mastocytosis, non-small cell lung cancer and cyclin E-aberrant cancers.

"At the AACR annual meeting, we will present a wide range of preclinical and clinical data that highlights our ability to rapidly and reproducibly interrogate disease biology, design highly selective and potent precision therapies, and advance clinical development to address urgent patient needs," said Fouad Namouni, M.D., President, Research & Development at Blueprint Medicines. "Among multiple notable presentations, we plan to share for the first time new preclinical data highlighting the potential of BLU-701, a selective and potent double-mutant EGFR inhibitor, to become a cornerstone of our efforts in lung cancer and the potential of our research program targeting CDK2 to address a variety of patient populations with cancers harboring primary or acquired cyclin E aberrations."

Blueprint Medicines will host an investor conference call to discuss the data presented at AACR, and will provide webcast timing and dial-in information in advance of the meeting.

The accepted abstract titles are listed below and available on the AACR conference website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2021/.

Oral Presentation

Presentation Title: PATHFINDER: Interim analysis of avapritinib (ava) in patients (pts) with Advanced Systemic Mastocytosis (AdvSM)

Session Title: Molecular Targeted Agents in the Clinic

Session Date & Time: Sunday, April 11, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. ET

Abstract Number: CT023

Poster Presentations

Presentation Title: BLU-701 is a highly potent, brain-penetrant and WT-sparing next-generation EGFR TKI for the treatment of sensitizing (ΔEx19, L858R) and C797S resistance mutations in metastatic NSCLC

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents

Session Date & Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1262

Presentation Title: BLU-945, a fourth-generation, potent and highly selective epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) with intracranial activity, demonstrates robust in vivo antitumor activity in models of osimertinib-resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Session Title: Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors

Session Date & Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1467

Presentation Title: Development of a selective CDK2-E inhibitor in CCNE driven cancers

Session Title: Novel Antitumor Agents

Session Date & Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1279

Presentation Title: MAP4K1 inhibition enhances immune cell activation and anti-tumor immunity in preclinical tumor models

Session Title: Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Session Date & Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 1717

Presentation Title: Changes in mast cell (MC) numbers and phenotype in patients (pts) with indolent systemic mastocytosis (ISM) treated with avapritinib

Session Title: Phase II Clinical Trials

Session Date & Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: CT168

Presentation Title: Safety and pharmacokinetics of BLU-263, a next-generation KIT inhibitor, in normal healthy volunteers

Session Title: Phase I Clinical Trials

Session Date & Time: Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: CT122

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines is a global precision therapy company that invents life-changing medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders. Applying an approach that is both precise and agile, we create therapies that selectively target genetic drivers, with the goal of staying one step ahead across stages of disease. Since 2011, we have leveraged our research platform, including expertise in molecular targeting and world-class drug design capabilities, to rapidly and reproducibly translate science into a broad pipeline of precision therapies. Today, we are delivering our approved medicines to patients in the United States and Europe, and we are globally advancing multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy. For more information, visit www.BlueprintMedicines.com and follow us on Twitter (@BlueprintMeds) and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies, timelines and expectations for Blueprint Medicines' current or future approved drugs and drug candidates, including the presentation of preclinical and clinical data of such drugs and drug candidates; the potential benefits of any of Blueprint Medicines' current or future approved drugs or drug candidates in treating patients; and Blueprint Medicines' strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, business plans and focus. The words "aim," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to Blueprint Medicines' business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated milestones, including Blueprint Medicines' ongoing and planned research and discovery activities, ability to conduct ongoing and planned clinical trials, clinical supply of current or future drug candidates, commercial supply of current or future approved products, and launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products; Blueprint Medicines' ability and plans in continuing to establish and expand a commercial infrastructure, and successfully launching, marketing and selling current or future approved products; Blueprint Medicines' ability to successfully expand the approved indications for AYVAKITTM/AYVAKYT® (avapritinib) and GAVRETOTM (pralsetinib) or obtain marketing approval for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT in additional geographies in the future; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of Blueprint Medicines' current or future drug candidates; Blueprint Medicines' advancement of multiple early-stage efforts; Blueprint Medicines' ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates and gain approval of its drug candidates on a timely basis, if at all; the preclinical and clinical results for Blueprint Medicines' drug candidates, which may not support further development of such drug candidates; actions of regulatory agencies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of clinical trials; Blueprint Medicines' ability to obtain, maintain and enforce patent and other intellectual property protection for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, GAVRETO or any drug candidates it is developing; Blueprint Medicines' ability to develop and commercialize companion diagnostic tests for AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, GAVRETO or any of its current and future drug candidates; and the success of Blueprint Medicines' current and future collaborations, partnerships or licensing arrangements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Blueprint Medicines' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Blueprint Medicines' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and any other filings that Blueprint Medicines has made or may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Blueprint Medicines' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Except as required by law, Blueprint Medicines explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Trademarks

Blueprint Medicines, AYVAKIT/AYVAKYT, GAVRETO and associated logos are trademarks of Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

SOURCE Blueprint Medicines Corporation

Related Links

http://www.blueprintmedicines.com

