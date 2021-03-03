Bluerock Announces Successful Sale of GA Multifamily 1031 DST Property Generating 11% IRR Over Short Four-Year Hold Period

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX) announced the successful sale of Venue Big Creek, a 372-unit garden style midrise apartment community located in Alpharetta, GA (Atlanta Metro). Bluerock syndicated the investment property for approximately $84.5 million in December 2016 and successfully sold the property for $100.3 million in February 2021 resulting in a 144% net total return on equity investment, inclusive of distributions, and an 11% internal rate of return; all achieved in just over four years.

The property was acquired by BR Big Creek, DST, a Delaware Statuary Trust (DST) structured for 1031 like-kind exchanges for accredited investors. The full-cycle event included an equity return of approximately $43.5 million on a $35.9 million investment, or an approximate 121% net gain on sale. In addition to the capital appreciation, the property paid consistent monthly distributions of 5.35% - 5.44% totaling more than $8.1 million and enhancing the net total return to 144%.

"We are very pleased to have delivered consistent cash distributions during the hold period along with attractive total returns to investors well ahead of our forecasted hold period," said Josh Hoffman, President of BVEX. "Venue Big Creek reflects the excellent investment foresight by our real estate team in targeting unique properties that provide unparalleled live/work/play dynamics for the targeted renter-by-choice tenant and is quintessential of the targeted property and market drivers Bluerock seeks to provide to investors," added Hoffman.

The property, built in 2016, provides tenants with state-of-the-art community amenities with large floor plans and exquisite interiors. The property is located adjacent to Halcyon, a $370 million 135-acre next generation mixed-use development offering a boutique shopping / office / recreational lifestyle destination in one gathering place. The property's location within North Fulton County boasts one of the largest job bases in the Atlanta metro with more than 165,000 jobs, desirable school districts, and a high quality of life.

About Bluerock Value Exchange

Bluerock Value Exchange (BVEX) is a leading, national sponsor of Premier Exchange Properties™ and syndicated 1031 Exchange offerings with a focus on Class A properties that can deliver stable cash flows and with high potential for value creation. BVEX's structured 1031 Exchanges programs include nearly $1.9 billion in total property value and approximately 10 million square feet of property. To learn more, please visit our website at www.bluerockexchange.com.

