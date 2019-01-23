Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2018 Year End Tax Reporting Information

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. announced today that the income tax treatment for the 2018 dividends on the Company's common stock and preferred stock is as follows:

REPORTING INFORMATION (FORM 1099) – DIVIDENDS

The income tax treatment for 2018 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A common stock, CUSIP No. 09627J102, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Class A Common Stock

CUSIP # 09627J102















Record Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend

Rate Nondividend

Rate Total 12/22/2017 1/5/2018 $ 0.0966670

0.00000% 100.00000% 100.0000% 3/23/2018 4/5/2018 $ 0.1625000

0.00000% 100.00000% 100.0000% 6/25/2018 7/5/2018 $ 0.1625000

0.00000% 100.00000% 100.0000% 9/25/2018 10/5/2018 $ 0.1625000

0.00000% 100.00000% 100.0000%



$ 0.5841670









The income tax treatment for 2018 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series A Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J508, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pA, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series A Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 09627J508









Record Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend

Rate Nondividend

Rate Total 12/22/2017 1/5/2018 $ 0.5156250

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 3/23/2018 4/5/2018 $ 0.5156250

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 6/25/2018 7/5/2018 $ 0.5156250

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 9/25/2018 10/5/2018 $ 0.5156250

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000%



$ 2.0625000









The income tax treatment for 2018 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series B Preferred Stock, CUSIP #s below, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series B Preferred Stock





















(CUSIP #'s 09627J805, 09627J870, 09627J862, 09627J854, 09627J847, 09627J839, 09627J821, 09627J813, 09627J797, 09627J789, 09627J771, 09627J763, 09627J755, 09627J730, 09627J722, 09627J714, 09627J698, 09627J680, 09627J672, 09627J664, 09627J649, 09627J631, 09627J623, 09627J615, 09627J599, 09627J581, 09627J573, 09627J565, 09627J557, 09627J540, 09627J532, 09627J524, 09627P207, 09627P306, 09627P405, 09627P504, 09627P603, 09627P702, 09627P801, 09627P884, 09627P876, 09627P868, 09627P850, 09627P843, 09627P835, 09627P827, 09627P819, 09627P793, 09627P785, 09627P777, 09627P769, 09627P751, 09627P744, 09627P736, 09627P728, 09627P710, 09627P694, 09627P686, 09627P678, 09627P660, 09627P652, 09627P645, 09627P637, 09627P629, 09627P611, 09627P595, 09627P587, 09627P579)













Record Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary Dividend

Rate Nondividend

Rate Total 12/22/2017 1/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 1/25/2018 2/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 2/23/2018 3/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 3/23/2018 4/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 4/25/2018 5/4/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 5/25/2018 6/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 6/25/2018 7/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 7/25/2018 8/3/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 8/24/2018 9/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 9/25/2018 10/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 10/25/2018 11/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 11/23/2018 12/5/2018 $ 5.0000000

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000%



$ 60.0000000









The income tax treatment for 2018 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J748, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pC, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series C Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 09627J748















Record Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend

Rate Nondividend

Rate Total 12/22/2017 1/5/2018 $ 0.4765625

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 3/23/2018 4/5/2018 $ 0.4765625

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 6/25/2018 7/5/2018 $ 0.4765625

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 9/25/2018 10/5/2018 $ 0.4765625

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000%



$ 1.9062500









The income tax treatment for 2018 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series D Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J656, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pD, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series D Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 09627J656















Record Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend

Rate Nondividend

Rate Total 12/22/2017 1/5/2018 $ 0.4453125

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 3/23/2018 4/5/2018 $ 0.4453125

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 6/25/2018 7/5/2018 $ 0.4453125

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000% 9/25/2018 10/5/2018 $ 0.4453125

34.0050% 65.9950% 100.0000%



$ 1.7812500









