Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces 2019 Year End Tax Reporting Information

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. announced today that the income tax treatment for the 2019 dividends on the Company's common stock and preferred stock is as follows:

REPORTING INFORMATION (FORM 1099) – DIVIDENDS

The income tax treatment for 2019 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Class A common stock, CUSIP No. 09627J102, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Class A Common Stock

CUSIP # 09627J102











Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital











12/24/2018 1/4/2019 $ 0.1625

0.0000% 100.0000% 3/25/2019 4/5/2019 $ 0.1625

0.0000% 100.0000% 6/25/2019 7/5/2019 $ 0.1625

0.0000% 100.0000% 9/25/2019 10/4/2019 $ 0.1625

0.0000% 100.0000%



$ 0.6500



















The income tax treatment for 2019 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series A Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J508, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pA, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series A Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 09627J508



























Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gains

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain

(Included in Total

Capital Gains) Section

199A

Dividends



















12/24/2018 1/4/2019 $ 0.515625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 3/25/2019 4/5/2019 $ 0.515625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 6/25/2019 7/5/2019 $ 0.515625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 9/25/2019 10/4/2019 $ 0.515625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347%



$ 2.062500



































The income tax treatment for 2019 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series B Preferred Stock, CUSIP #s below, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series B Preferred Stock





























(CUSIP #'s 09627J805, 09627J870, 09627J862, 09627J854, 09627J847, 09627J839, 09627J821, 09627J813,

09627J797, 09627J789, 09627J771, 09627J763, 09627J755, 09627J730, 09627J722, 09627J714, 09627J698,

09627J680, 09627J672, 09627J664,



09627J649, 09627J631, 09627J623, 09627J615, 09627J599, 09627J581, 09627J573, 09627J565, 09627J557,

09627J540, 09627J532, 09627J524, 09627P207, 09627P306, 09627P405, 09627P504, 09627P603, 09627P702,

09627P801, 09627P884, 09627P876, 09627P868, 09627P850, 09627P843,



09627P835, 09627P827, 09627P819, 09627P793, 09627P785, 09627P777, 09627P769, 09627P751, 09627P744,

09627P736, 09627P728, 09627P710, 09627P694, 09627P686, 09627P678, 09627P660, 09627P652, 09627P645,

09627P637, 09627P629, 09627P611, 09627P595, 09627P587, 09627P579,



09627U206, 09627U305, 09627U404, 09627U503, 09627U602, 09627U701, 09627U800, 09627U883, 09627U875,

09627U867, 09627U859, 09627U842, 09627U834, 09627U826, 09627U818, 09627U792, 09627U784, 09627U776,

09627U768, 09627U750, 09627U743(1), 09627U735(1), 09627U727(1), 09627U719(1))



















Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gains

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain

(Included in Total

Capital Gains) Section

199A

Dividends



















12/24/2018 1/4/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 1/25/2019 2/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 2/25/2019 3/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 3/25/2019 4/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 4/25/2019 5/3/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 5/24/2019 6/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 6/25/2019 7/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 7/25/2019 8/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 8/23/2019 9/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 9/25/2019 10/4/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 10/25/2019 11/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 11/25/2019 12/5/2019 $ 5.00

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347%



$ 60.00





















































(1) Dividend amount shown is for the full month in which the record date occurs. Certain shares issued during the month received a

pro-rated dividend amount that is less than the dividend amount shown. The classification for federal income taxes remains the same.

The income tax treatment for 2019 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series C Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J748, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pC, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series C Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 09627J748



























Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gains

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain

(Included in Total

Capital Gains) Section

199A

Dividends



















12/24/2018 1/4/2019 $ 0.4765625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 3/25/2019 4/5/2019 $ 0.4765625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 6/25/2019 7/5/2019 $ 0.4765625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 9/25/2019 10/4/2019 $ 0.4765625

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347%



$ 1.9062500



































The income tax treatment for 2019 dividends for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Series D Preferred Stock, CUSIP No. 09627J656, traded on the NYSE American Exchange under ticker symbol BRG-pD, is as follows (as reported on Form 1099-DIV):

Series D Preferred Stock

CUSIP # 09627J656



























Record

Date Payable

Date Distribution

Rate Per

Share

Ordinary

Dividend Return of

Capital Total

Capital

Gains

Unrecaptured

Section 1250 Gain

(Included in Total

Capital Gains) Section

199A

Dividends



















12/24/2018 1/4/2019 $ 0.4453125

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 3/25/2019 4/5/2019 $ 0.4453125

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 6/25/2019 7/5/2019 $ 0.4453125

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347% 9/25/2019 10/4/2019 $ 0.4453125

1.3347% 93.1449% 5.5204%

87.4917% 1.3347%



$ 1.7812500























































About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice. The Company's objective is to generate value through off-market/relationship-based transactions and, at the asset level, through value add improvements to properties and operations. The Company is included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes. BRG has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

For more information, please visit the Company' website at: www.bluerockresidential.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the risk factors set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 27, 2019, and subsequent filings by the Company with the SEC. We claim the safe harbor protection for forward looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

