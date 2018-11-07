BlueRock Therapeutics Appoints Min Wang, J.D., Ph.D., as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics, LP, an engineered cell therapy company leveraging its novel Cell+Gene platform to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases, today announced the appointment of Min Wang, J.D., Ph.D., as Chief Legal and Administrative Officer. In her new role, Dr. Wang will join the company's Executive team, and hold broad management responsibility for all legal aspects of the business, including intellectual property, contracts, financial and corporate governance and risk management, as well as management of administrative functions at the company.

"BlueRock is well-positioned to meaningfully alter the treatment paradigm for patients," said Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of BlueRock Therapeutics. "We are experiencing significant growth with the build-out of our pioneering Cell+Gene platform. Our pipeline of breakthrough medicines continues to advance rapidly, including the near-term initiation of our Phase I/IIa Parkinson's disease cell therapy clinical study. Dr. Wang brings invaluable knowledge and expertise to BlueRock during this exciting time of growth. Her training as a scientist and a lawyer, combined with her wealth of experience as a senior executive in the biopharma industry, will prove crucial to manage our IP strategy, negotiate strategic partnerships, raise capital and help us grow the organization."

Dr. Wang brings more than 20 years of senior leadership and legal experience in the biotechnology industry. She was most recently Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., from its inception through the IPO process and as a public company traded on NASDAQ. During her tenure, Agios grew to nearly 500 employees, raised $1.5 billion in public market funding and signed numerous co-development deals with industry partners. Prior to Agios, Dr. Wang served as Senior Patent Counsel at Genentech and Merck where she managed a wide range of therapeutic portfolios in oncology, immunology and antifungal products and negotiated research partnerships. Prior to Merck, Dr. Wang was employed in the law firm of Fish & Neave in their Intellectual Property group. Dr. Wang received her Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Brown University and her J.D. from the Fordham University School of Law.

Dr. Wang added, "I was attracted to BlueRock by its disruptive technology, robust development capabilities and strong executive leadership team. BlueRock is pioneering Cell+Gene therapies to treat patients suffering from neurodegenerative, cardiovascular and autoimmune disorders, and I look forward to joining the BlueRock team and translating the potential of its platform to create new treatment options for patients in need."

About BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock's Cell+Gene platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and autoimmune indications. BlueRock's cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell's developmental biology to produce native cell therapies which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock was founded in 2016 by Versant Ventures and capitalized with one of the largest-ever Series A financings in biotech history by Bayer AG and Versant. BlueRock's culture is defined by scientific innovation, highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com.

