BlueRock Therapeutics to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueRock Therapeutics, LP, an engineered cell therapy company leveraging its novel Cell+Gene platform to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases, today announced that Emile Nuwaysir, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. PT / 1:30 p.m. ET at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco.

A live webcast can be accessed on the Company's website at www.bluerocktx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours after the event on the Company website.

About BlueRock Therapeutics

BlueRock Therapeutics is an engineered cell therapy company with a mission to develop regenerative medicines for intractable diseases. BlueRock's Cell+Gene platform harnesses the power of cells for new medicines across neurology, cardiology and autoimmune indications. BlueRock's cell differentiation technology recapitulates the cell's developmental biology to produce native cell therapies which are further engineered for additional function. Utilizing these cell therapies to replace damaged or degenerated tissue brings the potential to restore or regenerate lost function. BlueRock was founded in 2016 by Versant Ventures and capitalized with one of the largest-ever Series A financings in biotech history by Bayer AG and Versant. BlueRock's culture is defined by scientific innovation, the highest ethical standards and an urgency to bring transformative treatments to all who would benefit. For more information, visit www.bluerocktx.com .

