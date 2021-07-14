Blues legend B.B. King's First Childhood Guitar He Called 'My First Love' Goes Up for Sale at Auction

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary blues singer-songwriter B.B. King's first guitar, the one he learned to play on growing up on a cotton plantation in Mississippi, goes up for sale at auction July 26 with bids accepted at [email protected].

The auction culminates on July 30 when highest bidder will be awarded the musical treasure the late B.B. King called "My First Love."

The featured Guitar was given to Riley B. King, a.k.a. B.B. King at the age of six in 1931 by his first cousin, Bukk White. At the time he received the guitar, he was still living on the Berclair Cotton Plantation in Itta Bena, Mississippi where his parents were Sharecroppers.





B.B. King went on to become America's most beloved blues singer-songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He introduced the sophisticated style of soloing based on fluid string bending, shimmering vibrato and staccato picking that influenced many later blues electric guitar players, said Weston Spicer of Palm Beach Private Capital who is organizing and will conduct the sale.

This 1920s small, elongated Parlor Guitar with three original gut strings was the first guitar B.B. King ever held in his hands and was the guitar he learned to play the Blues on for which he became so famous.



"Palm Beach Private Capital is proud to represent the family of BB King in the sale of this extraordinarily rare piece of music history, which will begin accepting offers for the guitar at 9 AM, July 26, 2021, and will conclude at 12 PM, July 30, 2021," said Spicer.

The historic guitar will be sold to the buyer who has made the highest offer, he said. The guitar will be available for viewing on July 22 & 23 by appointment only. Prospective bidders may direct any questions regarding the Guitar or the sale to: Joshua Peters at Palm Beach Private Capital 561-440-2800.



"Even more important than the guitar he called "Lucille" was this first instrument in his hands he learned to play on and now B.B. King's proud family has engaged us to offer for sale this exquisite piece of music history.

