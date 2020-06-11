Bluescape Awarded a Phase II Innovation Research Contract with the U.S. Air Force

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape® , a leading virtual work platform, announced the receipt of a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) to advance technology innovations across the US Air Force. The awarded work will build on the Bluescape Phase I contract awarded last year in support of improving multi-domain operations and situational awareness activities.

The SBIR grant is a highly competitive program that encourages agile companies to provide innovative solutions to increase the effectiveness of government agencies. Bluescape participated in the SBIR program focused on Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) operations.

"We are excited to be growing our partnership with the U.S. Air Force in building the information environment of the future--one which enhances the speed and accuracy of decisions across dispersed teams," said Peter Jackson, CEO at Bluescape. "We allow organizations to build a flexible Common Operating Picture which synthesizes different streams of data that normally remain siloed in separate applications."

Bluescape begins Phase II activities immediately to expand the adoption of its virtual work platform in combination with the CVR environment completing the collaboration technology ecosystem across the Department of Defense (DoD).

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with the U.S. Air Force in order to build an expansive capability that will have strategic effects across the DoD and impact our national security and global defense," said Patrick Rollo, Federal Business Manager at Bluescape. "We are honored to support the mission of our warfighters."

Rollo added, "We are also thankful for the hard-working team at AFWERX as they coordinate the upcoming invite-only virtual trade show for JADC2 solutions on June 17. We look forward to working with the broader DoD to scale up similar initiatives for other teams."

Bluescape works closely with government agencies and the intelligence community to improve information sharing and collaboration. Its software solution is recognized for its stringent security features by several branches of the U.S. military and other international defense organizations.

