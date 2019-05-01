Bluescape Debuts First Digital Collaboration and Meeting Room Bundle Featuring New Interactive Touchscreen Monitors

Bluescape gives people the ability to interact with all types of content and applications in a secure, digital workspace or DVC. It expands meetings beyond traditional unified communications (UC) systems from a limited call and viewing only experience to now, a content-rich immersive and "live" working session.

Meetings take a positive turn as teams lead more productive and creative sessions. Content is easier to find, share and collaborate on. Project workflows are captured at every stage. The ability to present and visualize content leads to more meaningful discussions and faster decision making.

"People want the same visual and interactive experiences they enjoy with their personal technologies to apply to their work and collaboration tools," said Peter Jackson, CEO at Bluescape. "They want to work naturally, more intuitively, without the constraints of traditional meeting room systems and legacy software."

"The combination of Dell's touch screen monitors and Bluescape stimulates new ideas, new approaches and innovative thinking that has not been accomplished before," Jackson added.

Bluescape is a cloud-based SaaS solution with an open architecture, allowing people to use their preferred design and productivity applications, and UC tools in one integrated platform. Applications such as Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe XD and Intel Unite are available as Bluescape plug-ins with more third-party integrations on the way.

The Bluescape and Dell meeting bundle is available direct from Dell.com or from Dell reseller partners. The customized bundle features a variety of configurations including Dell 55, 75 and 86 - inch Interactive Touchmonitors, Dell OptiPlex 7060, Bluescape licenses and an assortment of peripherals.

Bluescape will offer the new meeting room bundle this week at Dell Technologies World 2019 in Las Vegas. Visit Bluescape booth #211 at the Solutions Expo to see the latest in creative design and collaboration with Dell, Adobe, Wacom and Intel Unite.

Additional Resources

About Bluescape

Bluescape® transforms the way teams work for enhanced creative and productive experiences. Its virtual workspace solution enables people to easily work and share multiple applications, documents and web content in a secure, digital visual container (DVC). For the first time, people can work and update content in meetings, bring in their preferred applications to streamline and automate tasks, and see entire projects and content across a persistent timeline.

Bluescape is an open SaaS platform that integrates with leading UC systems, communications, content management and collaboration applications. It operates on large format touch screen displays, laptops and mobile devices. The company was founded in 2012 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Bluescape is based in San Carlos, CA. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contact Info:

Judy Kaneko

Marketing & Communications Director

judy.kaneko@bluescape.com

M. 669-600-1602

Karen Arena

Aircover Communications for Bluescape

karen.arena@aircoverpr.com

M. 732-407-8510

SOURCE Bluescape

Related Links

https://www.bluescape.com/

