Bluescape® Enterprise and Intel Unite® Showcase at ISE 2019

Intel Booth: 8 - C240

Dates: Feb. 5 - 8, 2019

Location: ISE, RAI Amsterdam

The two companies first announced the availability of Bluescape Enterprise on the Intel Unite solution in September 2018. During a hosted Intel Unite meeting, people can work either in the room or remotely on a visually-rich digital workspace (online whiteboard), add documents, images, videos or web-based content. Written notes, drawings or note cards can be added using a large format touchscreen or from any laptop or mobile device. Third-party apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Google docs, videos and other content can be brought in and worked on simultaneously in an infinite workspace. All content and updates from each meeting session are automatically saved, stored and accessible anytime.

Executives from both companies will be on-hand to discuss the solutions and the various use cases across project and brand management, creative design, movie production and product development.

About Bluescape

Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, enables companies to innovate, collaborate and work together more efficiently. Its online whiteboard solution gives dispersed teams a visually-rich, interactive platform to work and share multiple applications, documents, multimedia and web content simultaneously. Users can write, draw and add notes in real-time to work more creatively in and beyond meetings. Founded in 2012, Bluescape is based in San Carlos, California and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

