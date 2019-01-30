Bluescape® Enterprise and Intel Unite® Showcase at ISE 2019
Meetings become more effective as people connect and visually collaborate better
SAN CARLOS, Calif. and AMSTERDAM, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, will be showcasing its secure digital workspace as part of the Intel Unite® solution at this year's Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2019, February 5 -8. Bluescape will show how virtual teams can create, share and finalize projects together visually and in real time to speed up work processes.
Conference attendees are invited to see how Bluescape and the Intel Unite solution seamlessly integrate for more productive meetings. Drop by the Intel booth to learn more.
Intel Booth: 8 - C240
Dates: Feb. 5 - 8, 2019
Location: ISE, RAI Amsterdam
The two companies first announced the availability of Bluescape Enterprise on the Intel Unite solution in September 2018. During a hosted Intel Unite meeting, people can work either in the room or remotely on a visually-rich digital workspace (online whiteboard), add documents, images, videos or web-based content. Written notes, drawings or note cards can be added using a large format touchscreen or from any laptop or mobile device. Third-party apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Google docs, videos and other content can be brought in and worked on simultaneously in an infinite workspace. All content and updates from each meeting session are automatically saved, stored and accessible anytime.
Executives from both companies will be on-hand to discuss the solutions and the various use cases across project and brand management, creative design, movie production and product development.
About Bluescape
Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, enables companies to innovate, collaborate and work together more efficiently. Its online whiteboard solution gives dispersed teams a visually-rich, interactive platform to work and share multiple applications, documents, multimedia and web content simultaneously. Users can write, draw and add notes in real-time to work more creatively in and beyond meetings. Founded in 2012, Bluescape is based in San Carlos, California and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
