Bluescape Enterprise Announces Availability on the Intel Unite® Solution

SAN CARLOS, Calif., and LONDON, Sept. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, announced today the availability of its enterprise offering on the latest release of the Intel Unite® solution. Meetings become more effective as people connect and visually collaborate on video touchscreens, laptops and mobile devices using Bluescape.

"People want to work more efficiently with technology that's easy to use and integrates seamlessly with multiple applications," said Tom Loza, Intel Director of Sales for the Intel Unite® solution. "Bluescape on the Intel Unite® solution provides the digital workspace for everyone to interact, share ideas and drive projects to completion faster."

"Organizations using Bluescape and Intel Unite become more innovative in the way they work," said Peter Jackson, CEO at Bluescape. "Meetings run faster. Creative ideas spark action. Decisions are made. Businesses become more agile. Former work and technology barriers no longer appear. It's about new experiences that drive new ways to work."

Bluescape Enterprise is available as a collaboration platform on the Intel Unite Solution. During a hosted Intel Unite meeting, people can work either in the room or remotely on a visually-rich digital workspace (online whiteboard), add documents, images, videos or web-based content. Team members can add content, write, draw or add notecards within the meeting room on a large format touchscreen or from their laptop or mobile devices. As part of our platform strategy, third party applications and various content can be brought in, shared and worked on simultaneously within this infinite workspace.

Its persistence capability allows for each meeting session to be stored and accessible anytime. Meeting templates and content can be copied and recreated into a new meeting session. Content can be arranged in different canvases with search capabilities, while all nested within the primary work or project workspace.

Additional Resources

Bluescape Enterprise overview

Bluescape customer use cases, videos and white papers here

About Bluescape

Bluescape, a leading collaboration workspace solution, enables companies to innovate, collaborate and work together more efficiently. Its online whiteboard solution gives dispersed teams a visually-rich, interactive platform to work and share multiple applications, documents, multi-media and web content simultaneously. Users can write, draw and add notes in real-time to work more creatively in and beyond meetings. Founded in 2012, Bluescape is based in San Carlos, California and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn or Facebook .

Contact:

Judy Kaneko

Communications Director

Judy.Kaneko@Bluescape.com

M. 669-600-1602

SOURCE Bluescape

Related Links

http://www.bluescape.com

