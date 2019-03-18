Bluescape® Showcases New Product Features and API Integrations at Enterprise Connect 2019
Teams can now work faster with streamlined processes and more productive meetings
Mar 18, 2019, 10:25 ET
SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, will be showcasing new product features and API plug-ins at this year's Enterprise Connect 2019, March 18-20. The company will also showcase the latest product features to its secure, digital workspace platform.
Attendees will see how Bluescape's latest API plug-in for Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe XD helps designers solve the challenges of visualizing in-progress creative content. This latest API seamlessly integrates for more productive team collaboration and content organization.
At the show, Bluescape will also unveil its new digital whiteboard feature which allows users to immediately connect with Bluescape to write, make virtual sticky notes and upload content on a simplified and interactive digital whiteboard. It's the latest feature to bring back the fun and imagination of brainstorming.
Come by the Bluescape booth #1005 to see how teams are visualizing and sharing content for more collaborative and productive meetings.
Dates: Monday, March 18 - Wednesday, March 20, 2019
Location: Gaylord Palms Hotel and Convention Center, Orlando
Attend our Enterprise Connect Executive Session, "What is Ideation, and Why Should You Care" with Bluescape CTO, Demian Entrekin and executives from Google and Recon Research.
Date: Tuesday, March 19, 8:00 AM
Location: Sun D Room, Gaylord Palms Hotel & Convention Center
About Bluescape
Bluescape®, a leading collaboration workspace solution, enables companies to innovate, collaborate and work together more efficiently. Its online whiteboard solution gives dispersed teams a visually-rich, interactive platform to work and share multiple applications, documents, multimedia and web content simultaneously. Users can write, draw and add notes in real-time to work more creatively in and beyond meetings. Founded in 2012, Bluescape is based in San Carlos, California and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Haworth. Visit Bluescape and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.
Contacts:
Judy Kaneko
Marketing & Communications Director
Judy.Kaneko@bluescape.com
M. 669-600-1602
Karen Arena
Aircover Communications for Bluescape
Karen.Arena@aircoverpr.com
M. 732-407-8510
SOURCE Bluescape
Share this article