Blueshift Announces Lineup For Engage Virtual Conference
Inaugural Conference Convenes Marketing and Business Leaders from Udacity, Zumper, Sparkpost, and more to discuss the future of Customer Engagement and Marketing.
Apr 30, 2020, 11:00 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading Customer Data Activation Platform, today announced the speaker lineup at the company's inaugural Blueshift Engage Virtual Conference. The conference will feature a series of discussions with top marketing and business leaders, from May 4 to May 8, 2020.
Throughout the conference, attendees will hear from industry thought leaders who will discuss the future of marketing and customer engagement. Speakers will share their expertise and thoughts on topics spanning multichannel customer engagement, marketing strategies during a downturn, and cultivating a learning mindset.
Featured speakers at the inaugural Blueshift Engage include:
- Gabe Dalporto, CEO, Udacity
- Anthemos Georgiades, Co-Founder & CEO, Zumper
- Rich Harris, CEO, Sparkpost
- Houman Akhavan, CMO, US Auto Parts
- Heather Dettmann, Head of Retention Marketing at Artifact Uprising
- Kate Turney, Global Head of CRM at ClearScore
- Tyler Norris, Email & Loyalty Manager, Tuft & Needle
- Fredrik Salzedo, CRM Manager at Discovery Inc.
- Mark Neary, eCRM Manager at Groupon
"Blueshift Engage is a unique opportunity for marketers to hear from the best minds in the industry, on topics that are both timely and timeless," said Vijay Chittoor, CEO & Co-Founder of Blueshift. "We are excited to bring together this lineup of inspiring speakers to our customers and the broader community of forward thinking marketers."
Up-to-date information on the agenda and thought leaders presenting can be found on the conference website at https://blueshift.com/events/blueshift-engage.
About Blueshift
San Francisco–based Blueshift helps consumer brands intelligently scale their customer engagement. Its data activation platform uses patented AI technology to unlock the value of customer data, and enables marketers to orchestrate individualized customer journeys across every owned and paid channel. Leading consumer brands such as LendingTree, Udacity, Discovery, PayPal, Groupon and the BBC use Blueshift to drive transformational growth through deeper customer engagement.
