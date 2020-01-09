Blueshift Identified as a Leader in G2's Customer Data Platform and Marketing Automation Winter 2020 Grid Reports

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueshift, the leading Customer Data Activation Platform, was identified as a leader in G2's Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Marketing Automation grids in the Winter 2020 report. The dual recognition validates Blueshift's accomplishment of providing the world's first data activation solution, which simultaneously offers the flexibility of a CDP and the intelligence of marketing automation in a single, scalable platform.

G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Together, these scores are mapped on their Grid Report, determining a company's market presence, customer satisfaction, and market leadership. This report can help technology buyers to identify the best products for their needs based on the experiences of their peers.

A couple of the 100+ customer reviews for Blueshift said:

"Blueshift has provided us with a robust data activation platform to track onsite user activity married with customer purchase activity allowing us to truly achieve 1:1 personalization. The capabilities of the platform have far exceeded our expectations. The implementation team has gone above and beyond to ensure we extract maximum value from our investment."

Chief Marketing Officer, US Auto Parts

"This system is exactly what we have been looking for in order to scale up and automate our marketing activities towards the existing customer base. The segmentation engine is great and easy-to-use for a marketer. We also like the product recommendation engine! No other potential provider could offer a solution like this! These guys know what they are doing! The best marketing automation system we could find during our benchmark."

Marketing Coordinator, PayPal

Blueshift's mission to help consumer brands personalize and scale customer engagement on every channel is achieved through the combination of CDP functionality and marketing automation. The result is what the company believes to be the natural evolution of customer data: data activation.

"Most companies are sitting on a treasure trove of customer data, but don't have a way of activating that data to make better customer-centric experiences across all their brand's touchpoints," said Josh Francia, Blueshift's Chief Growth Officer. "Blueshift unlocks this data and allows business owners to actively use it to guide their customer experiences. This leads to hyper-relevant messages across all channels, which in turn drives tremendous growth in revenue and brand engagement."

Blueshift helps consumer brands intelligently scale customer engagement on every channel. It's Customer Data Activation Platform (CDAP) uses patented AI technology to activate their data and create relevant, customer experiences across every interaction, including web, mobile and offline. Leading consumer brands such as LendingTree, Udacity, Discovery, PayPal, Groupon and the BBC use Blueshift to drive transformational growth through deeper customer engagement. The company is backed by prominent venture capital firms including Storm Ventures and SoftBank Ventures Asia. Learn more at www.blueshift.com .

SOURCE Blueshift

Related Links

https://blueshift.com

