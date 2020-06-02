BlueSnap Integrates with Splitit to Improve the Merchant and Customer Experience on Installment Payments

WALTHAM, Mass., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap, an All-in-One Payment Platform listed in the Inc. 5000, today announced its integration with Splitit in a partnership that will improve the merchant and customer experience on installment payment transactions. Splitit Payments Ltd offers no-fee installment payments on credit card purchases, allowing consumers to break payments into smaller increments.

BlueSnap provides everything businesses need to process payments, increase sales and reduce costs, all in one place — including a payment gateway platform, merchant account and advanced features that improve bottom-line performance. Splitit functions as a technology layer, improving merchant conversion by facilitating hassle-free installment options without applications or new credit.

Splitit helps merchants decrease cart abandonment, whilst increasing conversions and average order value, thereby increasing sales. It provides access to a billion shoppers using their existing Visa and Mastercard cards, serving as a global solution anywhere these cards are accepted. Splitit facilitates quick checkout since it doesn't require sign up or credit checks and delivers high approval rates and omnichannel capabilities. Because Splitit and BlueSnap are integrated, no further integration is needed for merchants to enjoy these benefits.

The Splitit integration allows shoppers to pay by installment with a unique approach that applies monthly charges to an existing card. Shoppers can buy now and pay later using a card they already have with no need to obtain additional cards or lines of credit, no application, no credit check and no interest fees. With Splitit, shoppers keep earning rewards on their credit card.

"Our eCommerce customers are always looking for ways to increase sales conversions and provide a great experience. Splitit provides both. It reduces the initial outlay for shoppers by offering easy installment payments with no fees, applications or interference with card rewards," said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. "BlueSnap makes it easy for businesses to accept all types of payments, and since Splitit is integrated to the All-in-One Payment Platform merchants can offer installment payments without any additional coding. "

"We are proud to partner with BlueSnap and help eCommerce businesses offer consumers the flexibility to extend their own credit. This partnership allows us to reach a wide range of fast growing eCommerce merchants and offer them installment payments directly on their platform," said Brad Paterson, CEO of Splitit. "Like BlueSnap, we are glad to help merchants increase conversions at a time when it matters the most."

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at home.bluesnap.com .

About Splitit

Splitit is a payment method solution enabling consumers and businesses to pay for purchases with an existing credit card by splitting the cost into interest and fee-free monthly payments, without the need for additional registrations or applications. Splitit's consumer solutions enable merchants to offer their customers an easy way to pay for purchases in monthly installments with instant approval, decreasing cart abandonment rates and increasing revenue. Splitit Business Payments allows manufacturers and suppliers to provide buyers with an interest-free, installment credit solution for purchasing goods and services utilizing their existing credit cards. Serving many of Internet Retailer's top 500 merchants, Splitit's global footprint extends to 27 countries around the world. Headquartered in New York, Splitit has an R&D center in Israel and offices in London and Australia.

