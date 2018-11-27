Bluestar Alliance Introduces United Legwear & Apparel as Brookstone® Licensee for NAP™ Cozy Socks.

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestar Alliance LLC has entered into a new Brookstone license agreement with United Legwear & Apparel Co. for the quintessential "NAP Cozy Socks".

"The Brookstone brand has always been associated with comfort and our NAP Cozy Sock offering is in great hands with United Legwear & Apparel Co," said Joey Gabbay, CEO at Bluestar Alliance. "As we broaden our licensee roster, we are proud to be associated with such a high caliber partner. Quality is our prime objective and United Legwear & Apparel Co. will undoubtedly exceed our expectations and those of Brookstone brand enthusiasts"

Isaac E. Ash, President and CEO of United Legwear & Apparel Co., said, "The Brookstone label is a strategic addition to the company's current legwear assortment. "Since 1965, Brookstone has been known for innovative, specialty items and unique lifestyle products; that's why I really like the brand," said Ash. "The super-soft nap fabrication that will be used for Brookstone socks will make them soothing and comfortable -- perfect for relaxing and lounging. Strategically speaking, Brookstone will provide a different niche for ULAC in terms of specialized product and sales channels," he added.

The Brookstone Nap Cozy Sock collection will launch in Summer 2019 in department stores and specialty stores throughout the United States and Canada.



About Bluestar Alliance LLC

Founded by Joseph Gabbay and Ralph Gindi in 2006, Bluestar owns, manages, and markets a portfolio of consumer brands that span across many tiers of distribution from luxury to mass market. This portfolio consists of major department store retail brands including Tahari, Bebe, Kensie, Catherine Malandrino, Nanette Lepore, Joan Vass, Michael Bastian, English Laundry, Limited Too and Brookstone.

The firm's investment mandate is to identify and purchase consumer brand companies where it can leverage the brand equity and expand its current categories to a broader consumer base. To facilitate the overall strategy Bluestar relies on its branding/marketing knowledge, extensive retail management relationships, strategic partnerships and brand licensing manufacturing entities.

Bluestar Alliance's current international and domestic partners offer the opportunity to take a niche brand to a visible worldwide lifestyle brand. Since its inception, the company has acquired select brands with retail sales expected to exceed $3.0 billion in 2019. Bluestar Alliance manages a current portfolio of over 275 licensees and a growing branded retail platform of over 800 stores worldwide throughout North America, Europe, Australia, South America, Asia, Middle East and India.

About United Legwear & Apparel Co.

United Legwear & Apparel Co. (unitedlegwear.com) is a 20-year-old New York City-based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories to some of the world's leading retailers. Founded by Isaac E. Ash, United Legwear & Apparel Co. (ULAC) is a joint venture partner with PUMA North America and also maintains highly-recognized licensed brands such as Skechers, Champion, Fortnite, Weatherproof, Pro Player, Starter, Mossy Oak, and Minecraft as well as private-label brands. In early 2018, ULAC launched Fun Socks, a wholly-owned, brand featuring full collections of men's, women's and kids' socks and accessories. ULAC's mission is to manufacture with integrity, and distribute legwear, apparel, and accessories of highest quality and best value.

