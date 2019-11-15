Bluestone Properties Purchased 1400 Chestnut Upscale Apartments, in Downtown Chattanooga, TN

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestone Properties is a vertically integrated private real-estate company owning and managing stabilized high-quality multifamily assets in high growth secondary markets. Most recently their newest acquisition was the newly built 200-unit property 1400 Chestnut Apartments located in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.

This gorgeous property sits in the center of the city and walking distance to all the action from world-class entertainment and dining to outdoor recreational activities and shopping. With its proximity to I-24 and minutes from I-75, you have easy access to Atlanta, Nashville and Knoxville for additional entertainment options.

1400 Chestnut is a beautiful four-story residential community that offers 1 and 2 – bedroom apartments for rent in Chattanooga, Tennessee! From premium materials and finishes like quartz countertops, tiles accents and backsplashes, wood flooring, and white cabinetry to stainless steel appliances. The community boast amenities and conveniences that help you get things done and relax. You'll find a resort-style pool and lounge area, a large resident center with a complementary wine and coffee bar, grilling and fire pit areas, a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga room, a fully stocked dog spa for pet owners, and so much more.

Monica Escobedo, Senior Vice President for Bluestone Properties, "This is no doubt an excellent find for us! Secondary Markets are becoming the new primary market for millennials to empty nesters. Locations like 1400 Chestnut provide a higher quality of life than your traditional primary markets in the Northern States. They offer the lower cost of living, an urban lifestyle, shorter commutes and warmer weather! Our great location reduces commute time for employees from top employers like Erlanger and Memorial Hospital, Volkswagen, TVA, and other downtown businesses."

About Bluestone Properties: Since 2004 Bluestone Properties has owned and managed over 10,000 units throughout the US. Currently our presence is in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, New York, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas and Utah. We invest where America works and pride ourselves on servicing our residents with a level of management beyond expectation.

