BlueStreak Math Modules Released to Parents of At Home Students

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueStreakMath.com, an exciting new online technology for the improvement of math fluency for students K-8, and last year's winner of the CODiE Award for best Emerging Technology Solution, is about to be offered free, for a time, to parents of students forced into home-schooling by the current COVID-19 crisis.

According to Catherine Duncan, BlueStreak CEO and founder, "We felt we needed to do our part during this challenging time for education by releasing a component of BlueStreak that could be beneficial to all stay at home students. Students will find BlueStreak to be a platform they want to access rather than one they have to access."

Previously only available as an enriched teaching program for the nation's local school districts, BlueStreak CEO and founder Catherine Duncan has now adapted the platform to help stay-at-home students who have been forced to relinquish their normal school district math programs, possibly for the rest of the school year. Duncan describes the program as an exciting platform for changing the landscape for how educators teach and assess mathematical fluency, and exploring new frontiers for expanding individual student learning. The platform provides students with an engaging multi-player gaming environment unlike what any other educational product currently offers. Now it may be used at home to reinforce basic math principles and provide extra exposure to the discipline. It also reports critical, real-time data needed to support student learning. Now parents will have access to their child's progress via the Parent Portal.

And there's more good news!

The latest version of the platform has been once again nominated in three categories for the 2020 CODiE awards. Asked to comment on this latest honor, Ms. Duncan stated, "To be a semi-finalist in all three categories is a wonderful acknowledgment for all of our hard work to make a true impact on the process of teaching math and, honestly, hold on to your seats because we are just getting started on this amazing journey, and this year we hope to sweep our division for these prestigious awards."

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

For further information on the BlueStreak Math program and how, as a parent, you can obtain access to a free version of the program, please contact 800.288.9940, [email protected] or family.bluestreakmath.com .

For further information on the BlueStreak Math program, and how it is impacting school systems nationwide, please contact Catherine Duncan, [email protected] or phone 800.288.9940.

