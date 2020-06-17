Bluestream Health Releases 'Bluestream+' API for Telehealth, Leveling the Playing Field Between Largest and Smallest Health Providers; Existing Platform Already Delivers 4 Million Minutes per Month

NEW YORK, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluestream Health is launching Bluestream+, a "virtual visit" API platform for all healthcare organizations and technology companies. With zero upfront or implementation cost and an average deployment time of around two weeks, Bluestream+ API subscribers will be able to rapidly transform their existing applications and websites into world-class telehealth platforms without significant retooling of their existing solutions.

Bluestream Health

The Bluestream Health RESTful API is secure, comprehensive and well-documented. It includes best-in-class workflows, security, transactional reporting, and other key elements built in, so users can focus on core competencies instead of reinventing the wheel.

Previous telehealth API solutions have suffered from security issues, high deployment costs, and limited customization for workflows - all leaving technology adopters behind their competition and at risk of exposing sensitive patient information. There is much more to implementing healthcare-specific delivery of secure video than establishing a video connection.

"Bluestream has best-in-class workflows, security, transactional reporting, and other key elements built in, so you can focus on your core competencies instead of reinventing the wheel," said Brian Yarnell, President and co-founder of Bluestream Health. "We also have pre-built user interfaces you can white label and directly integrate into your technology stack."

API subscribers can also schedule a consultation with Bluestream Health's deployment and technology experts to whiteboard out a fully integrated solution with them and their teams that will have them delivering virtual care inside their own platform in weeks instead of months.

View the API documentation for Bluestream+ here, and read more about this new virtual care API on Bluestream's website.

About Bluestream Health

Bluestream is a leading provider for telehealth to healthcare providers and health systems. With over 500 health system facilities and 50,000 providers, Bluestream is delivering over four million video minutes and 100,000 virtual care visits a month with average wait times of 12 seconds. Its virtual care platform provides health systems, clinics, and third-party providers with a simple and low-cost way to build, deploy, and manage complex clinical workflows.

Media Contact:

Mike Quayle

Phone: 206-327-9627

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Bluestream+ API Documentation

Bluestream+

SOURCE Bluestream Health

Related Links

https://www.bluestreamhealth.com

