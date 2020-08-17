Bluetail Announces New Vice President of Sales Amid Rapid Growth

PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail ( bluetail.aero) , a modern business and general aviation software company, announced the addition of a new VP of Sales today, all as the company experiences unprecedented growth.

The company's new Vice President of Sales, D. Darwin Stout, brings more than 30 years of aviation industry expertise to Bluetail, including experience with Gulfstream, Embraer Executive Jets and Bombardier Learjet.

"I'm extremely excited to be the newest leader on the Bluetail team," said Stout. "My goal is to help drive more new opportunities for the company, which is quickly growing and becoming a disruptor in the aircraft digital records space, to stand apart as the go-to for business and general aviation owners and operators."

Darwin will be based in Seattle, WA and will lead all of Bluetail's worldwide sales activities.

"We have high expectations of what Bluetail will become with Darwin in this role," said Stuart Illian Co-founder of Bluetail. "His extensive experience and background in the aviation industry will be paramount to taking Bluetail to the next level, especially during this period of major growth."

Along with the addition of Darwin to the team, and even among a global pandemic, Bluetail has recently experienced strong growth in clients, partnerships and related opportunities...With a rapidly growing team and new product additions that will make the product even more comprehensive, Bluetail continues to learn, evolve, and expand.

About Bluetail

Bluetail is a modern, visual content curation platform, built specifically for business and general aviation aircraft owners and operators. Through its powerful platform that allows owners to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners, their staff and partners to maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution helps aircraft owners and flight departments to easily build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, maintenance documents, and even privately share records. For more information, visit www.bluetail.aero.

