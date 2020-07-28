Bluetail Announces Newest Software Release, Expanding Visual Aircraft Records Capabilities

PHOENIX, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail ( bluetail.aero) , a modern business and general aviation software company, announced its latest software release today, aimed at amplifying aircraft records management.

"We knew that with this next release, our goal was to connect aircraft records for our users in even more efficient and visual ways," said Roberto Guerrieri, Co-founder of Bluetail. "The newest version of Bluetail gives our customers the ability to do even more in just a few clicks, find records faster and download entire logbooks in seconds."

Bluetail's new software update adds a number of new features , including:

Back-to-birth visual timeline filters that allow you to view aircraft logbook entries, maintenance records, FAA forms/guidance and supporting documents by date.

"Relate" functionality that allows users to select records and tie them together. For example, an FAA Form 8130-3 could be linked to the related Work Order.

The ability to transition all records from the previous aircraft owners to the new owners on-demand via "Activate" and "Deactivate" functionality.

Checklist and form creator that can easily generate aircraft logbook entries, lists, and more. Easily add e-signatures or upload a file/record per line item.

Download and print any combination of logbooks or related records, in seconds. Select the order of records by chronological or alphabetical order.

Bluetail's Customer Success team can now upload your documents to specific aircraft logbooks or categories, utilizing our latest internal upload feature.

Bluetail's updates were launched in tandem with constant aircraft owner conversations and research.

"We continually listen to our customers and hope that, with these latest improvements, we will make keeping track of aircraft records much easier than before," said Stuart Illian, Bluetail's other Co-founder. "We can't wait to see the saved time and frustrations that some of these new features will alleviate, making the lives of our Bluetail family even easier."

For more information about Bluetail and their platform, visit www.bluetail.aero .

About Bluetail

Bluetail is a modern, visual content curation platform, built specifically for business and general aviation aircraft owners. Through its powerful platform that allows owners to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners and their staff to maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution helps aircraft owners and flight departments to easily build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, legal documents, and even privately share records. For more information, visit www.bluetail.aero .

