Bluetail Announces Over $1B Worth of Business and General Aviation Aircraft Within Its Modern Digital Records Platform

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, Inc., the leading business and private aviation aircraft records platform, today announced that with the company's latest customer additions, it now manages back-to-birth aircraft records for over $1B in aircraft value.

In addition, Bluetail also disclosed that it recently closed a Series A financing round from a SaaS focused Venture Capital firm which will provide the company growth capital to support additional product enhancements, employee hiring and accelerate growth initiatives.

"Whether it be a Fortune 500 flight department, an owner/pilot or charter operator - every aircraft owner wants to ensure that all of their valuable aircraft records are protected, shareable and organized," stated Bluetail Co-founder Stuart Illian. "Bluetail has proven to be the perfect complement to other "must have" aviation applications and now provides product coverage for all the major aircraft OEMs from piston singles, to private airliners and everything in between."

"We are extremely proud of the rapid acceptance of Bluetail as evidenced by our record growth and validation of our unique value proposition added Roberto Guerrieri, Bluetail Co-founder. "Our growing customer base coupled with our new funding will now drive future product innovation in the areas of business process automation, data management and security to a degree that separates us from all other solutions."

In the 14-months since the company's launch, Bluetail has been a major catalyst for the rapidly-growing aircraft digital records market segment, delivering an array of new products and services, including its latest revolutionary service offering, MACH Search. Aircraft owners and operators, MROs, brokers, aircraft lenders and even regulatory authorities now see the enormous potential benefits of having "back-to-birth" aircraft record systems that were previously only available for operators of commercial airliners.

"One of the first things a prospective customer asks us is if we can quantify how Bluetail will positively impact their operation," Illian added. "Once we show them the difference in value and time with the added benefit of how we now offer essentially "insurance" for previously unprotected assets, they immediately understand the incredible value add that Bluetail is able to provide, both in maintaining and when they are ready to sell their aircraft. With these two important milestones, we are now embarking on the next phase of growth and we could not be more excited about the direction we are headed."

Bluetail, Inc. (www.bluetail.aero) Bluetail is the leading business and private aviation aircraft records SaaS platform built specifically for owners, flight departments, lenders, brokers, MROs and operators. Through its powerful platform that allows owners to store, search and share data, Bluetail helps owners, their staff, and partners to maintain any and all aircraft records and logbooks in one secure, collaborative platform. The solution makes it easy to build and categorize logbooks, timelines, manuals, maintenance documents, and even privately share records.

