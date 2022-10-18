Bluetail Introduces MACH Conformity Which Will Dramatically Reduce the Time Required to Conform Part 135 Charter Aircraft

Bluetail's new MACH Conformity product was developed using the assistance of a design group comprised of leading Part 135 operators, including Solairus Aviation, Wheels Up, Jet It, Wing Aviation, and Mach Point Aviation.

PHOENIX, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluetail, the leading modern aircraft records platform for business aviation, has announced that it has completed developing MACH Conformity, the newest module within the Bluetail software portfolio, which will help reduce the time it takes to perform conformity inspections by up to 50%.

Part 135 workflow software to reduce conformity process by 50% Bluetail conformity module with Auto Binder Builder

"The recent unprecedented growth of the Part 135 on-demand charter market has put pressure on operators to onboard additional aircraft onto their certificates faster and more efficiently than ever before," stated Stuart Illian, COO of Bluetail. "Just doing all the paper records search and conformity steps required by the FAA can add weeks to the process and cost the operator tens of thousands in lost revenue."

"Bluetail is building an impressive customer list of charter operators, and they rely on our industry-leading software innovation team to create a way for them to handle all of their conformity requirements more efficiently and effectively," continued Illian. "The result is MACH Conformity, purchased as a software subscription, which includes new features such as task management, an FAA binder builder, manage AD and SB lists, deep search, with the ability to digitally paper clip any FAA forms to other documents, and export the resulting binder for sharing with the appropriate FSDO."

About MACH Conformity:

Based on Bluetail's industry-leading secure and scalable software platform and MACH Search capability, MACH Conformity delivers a host of timesaving and revenue recapture features, including:

Easy-to-use conformity binder builder needed for the applicable FAA Flight Standards District Office (FSDO).

Digital paper clip-related lead documents, including Form 337s with supporting 8130-3 forms, into single units of work.

Upload Airworthiness Directives (ADs), as well as Chapters 4 and 5 requirements, and link supporting documents to the appropriate AD and OEM requirements.

Track the status of each binder chapter through a color-coding task manager

Easily save the final conformity binder for future use and export the documents into a standard format for the FSDO's review.

"The MACH Conformity Module has been created to fill a particular need," stated Greg Baynham, Bluetail's VP of Applications and Delivery. "And its development would not have been possible without the cooperation of our development design partners Solairus Aviation, Wheels Up, Jet It, Wing Aviation, and Mach Point Aviation. We are extremely grateful for all the industry knowledge our respected partners so generously shared with our development team."

"These leading operators and management companies were able to confirm that our new MACH Conformity Module would help reduce their conformity processes by up to five days," Baynham said. "According to the data supplied by the various participants, that time savings alone would translate to tens of thousands of dollars in added revenue per each newly-conformed aircraft."

About Bluetail

Bluetail is the leading modern aircraft records platform. We enable aircraft owners, operators, and flight departments to move away from paper-based records and digitize, organize, search, and share all aircraft records (back-to-birth) from anywhere on any device.

