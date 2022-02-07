Bluetooth IC Market - 54% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Increasing number of Smart Devices & Applications to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

The Bluetooth IC market covers the following areas:

Bluetooth IC Market - Driver & Challenges

The Bluetooth IC Market report provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of smart devices and applications. However, the impact of the technology chasm may impede market growth. The bluetooth IC market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Bluetooth IC Market - Segmentation & Revenue Generating Segment

The bluetooth IC market segmentation is classified by bluetooth class (class II, class I, and class III) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).

The bluetooth IC market share growth by the class II segment has been significant for revenue generation. This report provides insights on the impact of the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 on market segments. Through these insights, you can safely deduce transformation patterns in consumer behavior, which is crucial to gauge segment-wise revenue growth during 2022-2026 and embrace technologies to improve business efficiency.

Bluetooth IC Market Companies Mentioned

The bluetooth IC market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA

NXP Semiconductors NV

Qualcomm Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

Silicon Laboratories Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toshiba Corp.

The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. To make the most of the opportunities market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Bluetooth IC Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.53% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.53 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries China, US, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Infineon Technologies AG, Microchip Technology Inc., Nordic Semiconductor ASA, NXP Semiconductors NV, Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Silicon Laboratories Inc., STMicroelectronics NV., Texas Instruments Inc., and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

