Bluetooth LED Bulbs: Worldwide Market Forecasts and Projections (2019-2025)
Oct 10, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bluetooth LED Bulb - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bluetooth LED Bulb market worldwide is projected to grow by US$323 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 16.8%.
Residential, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$215.8 Million by the year 2025, Residential will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$15.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential will reach a market size of US$16.9 Million by the close of the analysis period.
As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$56.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.
All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include:
- Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.
- Delta Light
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Evluma
- General Electric Company
- ilumi Solutions Inc.
- LEDVANCE GmbH
- Luceco PLC
- Opple Lighting Co. Ltd.
- OSRAM GmbH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b43chn
