Bluetti Releases New PV120/PV200 Solar Panels

This fall, Bluetti has updated their solar panel product line with two brand new arrivals - the PV120 and the PV200 along with the brand's new expandable power stations AC300 and AC200MAX.

Here are comparisons of new solar panels and previous SP solar panels:

Model: PV200NEW SP200 PV120NEW SP120 Wattage 200W 200W 120W 120W Cell Type Monocrystalline Monocrystalline Monocrystalline Monocrystalline Cell Connection

Type Parallel Series Parallel Series Dimension (Folded) 23.2*24.8 inch 20.5*20.7 inch 21*18.5 inch 16.3*16.1 inch Dimension

(Unfolded) 23.2*89.2 inch 20.5*86.6 inch 21*65 inch 16.3*66.1 inch Weight 16.1 lbs 14.3 lbs 12.6 lbs 9.5 lbs Open Circuit

Voltage (Voc) 26.1V 24V 24.4V 23.7V Cell Efficiency Up to 23.4% 23% Up to 23.4% 23% Warranty 2-year worry-free

Overall Design

The PV series has an integrated handle made from blue ABS material and a smaller logo on it, adding to the more modish design, while the SP series has black rubber handles and a much more eye-catching "BLUETTI" logo on the end of each panel.

The PV series features a one-piece waterproof coating design that encapsulates all of the solar cells, while the panels on the SP series are stitched together on one giant raw canvas.

The PV series removed the metal rings (used for hanging up the solar panel with rope or hooks) that can be found on the SP series.

The kickstand of the PV series features a new snap fastener design, which allows the solar panel more angle adjusting options.

Both the PV and SP series are about the same dimensions. However, the PV solar panels are slightly heavier (by ≈2 pounds) due to the advanced waterproof coating.

Efficiency

Regarding solar panel efficiency, here are some basic concepts about the solar battery cell: Monocrystalline. It is constructed from a single large silicon crystal. Monocrystalline panels are arguably the most effective because they can produce a high amount of power even when sunlight is lacking. In terms of efficiency, monocrystalline solar panels are the best. While they're the most expensive of the three types(Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Amorphous), they're usually the most durable and least sensitive to high temperatures.

Both Bluetti's PV and SP solar panels are monocrystalline, bringing similar overall efficiency around 23% ~24%.

Shading Performance

Shade is the enemy when it comes to solar power. If one panel is shaded even partially, this will bring down the production of the whole system. Bluetti has also encountered this issue with SP200 panels, 10% of area shading may cause a shockingly 40% or more power loss to the whole solar array, The same thing can happen with panels from other brands.

The most important upgrade happens with Bluetti's new panels: They changed the connection type of solar battery cells from series connection to parallel. Which means each circuit on the panel can run as an individual and at the same voltage, you will only lost the power of the area with shadows but the impact to your whole system would be nominal.

When solar panels are exposed to shady conditions, their efficiency drops, and their performance suffers as a result. Environmental obstructions such as trees or nearby buildings, clouds, self-shading between panels in parallel rows, dirt, dust, and various other trash such as bird droppings, all cause shading. But now, BLUETTI's PV200 or PV120 can solve all these issues.

Where To Buy

Bluetti's new PV panels are now on hot sale with their solar generator bundles. The 200W PV200 was listed for $549 per piece, and the 120W version for $399 but with an AC200P and three PV200 bundle, you can get the 200W panels for as low as $425 each!

