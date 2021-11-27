BlueVine Announces U.S. Small Business Resilience Program

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVine , the leading provider of innovative financial services for small businesses, today announced the launch of its Small Business Resilience Program , which is designed to celebrate small businesses that exhibited exceptional leadership, innovation, and grit throughout the pandemic. Small businesses are the emotional center of the American economy, and they have been disproportionately impacted by the events of the last eighteen months. In honor of Small Business Saturday today, businesses can self-nominate for taking initiative while showcasing exceptional leadership and optimism over the last year. Nominations can be submitted through the BlueVine website and will close on December 31, 2021.

"Small businesses are the heart of BlueVine and the pandemic tested them in ways we could have never imagined," said Eyal Lifshitz, CEO and founder of BlueVine. "These small business owners everywhere have overcome incredible obstacles and they deserve to be recognized. We designed our Small Business Resilience Program as a way to shine a light on the incredible stories of small business owners across the country and give back."

One winner will be awarded a $10,000 prize and all other finalists will be recognized on BlueVine's blog and social media. To apply, applicants must be the owner/operator and/or authorized agent of an eligible for-profit small business, must be at least 18 years or older, or the legal age of majority in their state of residence; applicants and their business must be located in the United States, must have started their business prior to January 1, 2020 and operated their business throughout the pandemic, must currently be operating, and must have at least 2 employees and no greater than 250 employees. Applicants will be judged on their responses to the following questions:

Leadership (400 words max) : Articulate and provide examples of how you showed exceptional leadership. For example, did you go above and beyond for your staff and customers? Did you inspire your staff during a time of uncertainty? Did you communicate updates regarding shutdowns, COVID restrictions, or layoffs calmly and clearly?

: Articulate and provide examples of how you showed exceptional leadership. For example, did you go above and beyond for your staff and customers? Did you inspire your staff during a time of uncertainty? Did you communicate updates regarding shutdowns, COVID restrictions, or layoffs calmly and clearly? Innovation (400 words max) : Did your business find new and exciting ways to stay connected with staff or customers during the pandemic? Did your business' leadership implement new and original ideas to stay connected? Share examples or anecdotes to help our judges understand the impact of the innovation.

: Did your business find new and exciting ways to stay connected with staff or customers during the pandemic? Did your business' leadership implement new and original ideas to stay connected? Share examples or anecdotes to help our judges understand the impact of the innovation. Grit (400 words max): In the face of so many obstacles, how did you prevail? What are some examples of perseverance that demonstrate your grit?

Judges will include Eyal Lifshitz, CEO & Co-Founder of BlueVine, and Zack Miller, Founder and Managing Editor of Tearsheet. For a full list of rules and conditions, please review the Official Rules .

As the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated across the U.S., hundreds of thousands of small businesses temporarily closed or underwent layoffs. At the heart of the Small Business Resilience Program are the unique stories of small business owners across the country, who, in the face of innumerable challenges, showed resourcefulness, flexibility, and left a positive impact on their communities. If you are a small business owner who meets these criteria, BlueVine encourages you to apply on BlueVine's website and help bring awareness to the amazing work that small businesses are doing.

BlueVine provides small and medium-sized businesses with fast and simple access to financial services built with them in mind. BlueVine's advanced online platform offers an intuitive, convenient solution designed to meet the banking and working capital needs of today's business owners with a suite of products designed to serve your small business needs. Based in Redwood City, California, BlueVine has provided small and medium-sized businesses with access to more than $5 billion in financing and is backed by leading private and institutional investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, 83North, Citi Ventures, ION Crossover Partners, SVB Capital, Nationwide Insurance, and M12 (Microsoft's Venture Arm).

