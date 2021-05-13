BlueVoyant Recognized as a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team

NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueVoyant, a leading global cyber security company, today announced it has been named a Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Winner for Top MDR (Managed Detection and Response) Team. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation, integration, and customer implementation with Microsoft technology.

BlueVoyant received the award at the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards held May 12, 2021. Award winners were announced in 18 categories spanning security, compliance and identity.

"The global pandemic has fundamentally changed cybercrime, forcing businesses to recalibrate both their short and long-term cyber security risk to protect the mission-critical assets in their environment," comments Milan Patel, Co-Founder and Global Head of Managed Security Services at BlueVoyant. "We are thrilled to be recognized as a winner for the Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner awards. This prestigious accolade validates the true value we bring to our joint customers by providing Microsoft end-users and integration partners with a one-stop cyber security solution that maximizes and extends their investment in Microsoft tools, keeps their critical data in its native environment, reduces cloud consumption, mitigates risk and takes their security posture to the next level."

BlueVoyant recently launched its Modern SOC—an end-to-end portfolio of consulting, implementation and Managed Detection and Response Services (MDR)—powered by Microsoft technology. This unites its Managed Services with Microsoft's Azure Sentinel and XDR capabilities through 365 Defender and Azure Defender. BlueVoyant's relationship with Microsoft is further strengthened with its recent acquisition of Managed Sentinel.

"The pandemic changed our perspective on work, home life, and security, presenting new challenges and new opportunities," said Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Security, Compliance, and Identity at Microsoft Corp. "I am so proud of the way our industry partners responded with innovation, compassion, resilience and a determination to help protect people and organizations around the world. We are delighted to recognize the excellence of these leaders at the second annual Microsoft Security 20/20 awards."

This year, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) members voted on the winners of the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their industry peers who align to Microsoft's core values and have delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions and services during the past year. MISA was established to help further the security ecosystem, fostering an environment where solution providers can collaborate to create a future that's safer for people and organizations alike.

About BlueVoyant

BlueVoyant is an expert-driven cybersecurity services company whose mission is to proactively defend organizations of all sizes against today's constant, sophisticated attackers, and advanced threats.

Led by CEO, Jim Rosenthal, BlueVoyant's highly skilled team includes former government cyber officials with extensive frontline experience in responding to advanced cyber threats on behalf of the National Security Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Unit 8200 and GCHQ, together with private sector experts. BlueVoyant services utilize large real-time datasets with industry leading analytics and technologies.

Founded in 2017 by Fortune 500 executives, including Executive Chairman, Tom Glocer, and former Government cyber officials, BlueVoyant is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Maryland, Tel Aviv, San Francisco, Manila, Toronto, London, Latin America, and Budapest.

For additional information:

Danielle Ostrovsky

C8 Consulting (Americas)

T: 001 410-302-9459

E: [email protected]

Jim Pople

C8 Consulting (EMEA)

T: +44 7955 030191

E: [email protected]

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE BlueVoyant