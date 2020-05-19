Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratories Announces Expanded COVID-19 Testing Program To Include Physicians Offices, Nursing Homes, Hospitals, Municipalities And Employers

MT. WASHINGTON, Ky., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratories (Bluewater), one of Kentucky's leading full-service diagnostic testing laboratories, has been recognized by the State of Kentucky as one of three major labs to expand its widespread COVID-19 testing capacity to local physician offices, nursing homes, area hospitals, municipalities and employers affected by the pandemic.

Earlier this month, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear introduced the state's phased economic reopening strategy that first included businesses and employees in manufacturing, construction, vehicle and boat dealerships, office-based businesses, horse racetracks, pet care and photography businesses. This Wednesday, retail locations and houses of worship will also be included in the second phase of the state's reopening efforts. To meet increased public and employer demand for testing, Bluewater has expanded its capacity to more than 1,500 COVID-19 tests processed daily with patient results available within a 24 to 48-hour time period, much faster than others currently available.

"As the country and our own community continues to deal with the grave impact of this public health crisis, Bluewater feels deeply fortunate to have the expertise and capacity to do our part in providing vital COVID-19 testing," said Jennifer Bolus, Managing Partner of Bluewater. "We know it's critical that individuals experiencing symptoms or those returning to work have immediate access to testing for peace of mind and to protect our communities. To help reduce the spread of this disease in our state, we all need to self isolate if we're feeling sick, get tested, wear face coverings in public, and continue practicing proper handwashing."

Over the past several weeks, Bluewater has already been supporting testing efforts at area hospital systems for patients experiencing coronavirus symptoms. Testing is now available to anyone in need by calling 502-538-2980 or emailing [email protected] to arrange for a test.

Bluewater offers Kentucky residents access to a variety of telehealth providers (if needed), scheduling of testing via its online scheduling app, providing physician offices, hospitals, employers, nursing homes or municipalities with testing collection kits, as well as offering custom-solutions to meet specific employer testing needs.

With the growing demand for state-wide testing, Bluewater will be offering COVID-19 testing at the below drive-through collection facilities by the end of May 2020:

Bullitt County – Bluewater Diagnostics, 221 S. Bardstown Rd, Mt. Washington, KY

– Bluewater Diagnostics, 221 S. Bardstown Rd, Bullitt County – Bullitt County Health Department, 181 Lees Valley Road in Shepherdsville, KY

– Bullitt County Health Department, 181 Lees Valley Road in Johnson County - Eastern Kentucky Family at 1018 Broadway, Paintsville, KY

- Eastern Kentucky Family at 1018 Broadway, Seven Counties Bullitt - 130 Joe B Hall Ave, Shepherdsville, KY 40165

- 130 Joe B Hall Ave, 40165 Seven Counties East Office - 4710 Champions Trace, Louisville, KY 40218

40218 Seven Counties West Office - 2650 West Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

40211 Seven Counties Downtown - 914 East Braodway, Louisville, KY 40204

40204 Seven Counties Henry , Oldham , Trimble - 2141 Spencer Court, La Grange, KY 40031

, , - 2141 Spencer Court, 40031 Fairview Community Health - 225 Natchez Trace Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42103

42103 Southland Christian Church Lexington - 2349 Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40502

40502 Southland Christian Church Nicholasville - 5001 Harrodsburg Rd, Nicholasville, KY 40356

"We invest in the best, state-of-the-art equipment and the lab has 3 real-time PCR Thermo Fisher instruments that offer the ability to provide accurate, rapid results to test at least 1,500 patients every single day and we're continuing to expand our capacity," continued Bolus. "Our goal is to ensure every employer, every organization and every individual in Kentucky can have the peace of mind that testing is readily available to them. Bluewater and our entire team of chemists feel a deep sense of purpose in our work and remain committed to serving the needs of Kentucky as we begin to enter new phases of the state's reopening strategy."

Founded in 2013, Bluewater Diagnostic Laboratories is one of the leading full-service diagnostic laboratories based in the state of Kentucky offering comprehensive testing needs for many state providers. Bluewater's test menu includes chemistry, molecular and toxicology confirmations. Headquartered in Mount Washington, KY, Bluewater Dx has grown to employ nearly 100 team members throughout Kentucky, is certified by COLA and works with national and global partners such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, McKesson, CMS, Humana, WellCare, Passport, Aetna, etc. For more information, visit bluewaterdxlab.com.

