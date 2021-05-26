Bluewater Technologies Makes Key Investments in the Future of Live Events

"The live events industry worldwide has essentially been shuttered since the start of the pandemic," said Bluewater CEO John Tracy. "This downtime became an opportune moment for us to rethink and redefine how we run our live events business unit and make investments in people, processes, and technology to better align to the new normal unfolding before us in this space."

Bluewater made key investments in its team by hiring the following employees:

Norm Piaskowski has been hired as director of account services, live events. He has spent his entire career in the world of events, including the past 21 years with the biggest corporate events company in the world: Production Resource Group.

BJ Mazmanian has been hired as director of account services, live events. With a 10-year career in the live events space, Mazmanian focuses on mobile events and large-scale exhibits. His experience working with well-known brands on large-scale corporate events, experiential activations, and tours has allowed him to hit the ground running and bring a new perspective to how Bluewater can serve and grow its customer base.

Timm Bloem is now serving as head creative strategist to help Bluewater bring fresh and innovative ideas to its clients. Bloem has a long history of working with top brands (including Nike, Apple, Gatorade, and Amazon) on their experiential marketing efforts.

"With the in-person side of the live events industry going on hold for the last year, it allowed us to reset not only how we operate, but also make sure we have all the right people to drive long-term growth," said Bluewater chief revenue officer Bob Marsh. "I'm thrilled to have BJ, Norm, and Timm on board; they are already bringing incredible industry knowledge and a fresh perspective on how we can leverage our breadth of capabilities to better serve our customers."

Bluewater has also launched Parallel, its own virtual events platform. In a tough year for most in the live events industry, Bluewater evaluated more than a dozen third-party virtual event platforms, yet it couldn't find a platform that offered what its clients would value.

"We wanted more of a hybrid solution to accommodate our clients' needs for a virtual-only platform during the pandemic and the flexibility to manage an in-person event while also allowing others to participate virtually post-pandemic," said Tracy. "This is why we invested in building our platform, which we call Parallel. The idea is that virtual and in-person events should run parallel to each other. This allows us to offer customers a one-stop shop for full production, technology, and labor for the in-person and virtual components of an event."

In the past year, the Bluewater team used Parallel for large-scale events for clients, including the NAACP for its annual Image Awards, Anheuser-Busch, Merrell, Herman Miller, National Nail, Ford, and Smith & Wesson.

About Bluewater

Bluewater specializes in today's experience-driven economy. Operating within multiple business units that support sensory storytelling across digital and physical canvases, Bluewater is trusted by the world's largest brands and agencies to ensure their brands are clearly and meaningfully communicated. Bluewater was founded in 1985 and remains one of the only woman-owned, vertically integrated companies of its kind. Learn more at www.bluewatertech.com .

