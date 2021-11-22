Bluewind Medical™ Ltd. to Participate in Piper Sandler's Virtual Healthcare Conference

PARK CITY, Utah and HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluewind Medical™, Ltd., developer of the innovative RENOVA™ iStim implantable neuromodulation device for treatment of urinary urgency incontinence, today announced it will be participating in the 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference organized by Piper Sandler on Nov 29th – Dec 2nd, 2021.

As part of the conference, a pre-recorded conversation with Daniel Lemaitre, Chairman and CEO of BlueWind Medical will be available for conference participants. "We appreciate the opportunity Piper Sandler has given Bluewind Medical to share some insight into our product and our plans moving forward." Lemaitre said. The interview will be available through the conference's website.

BlueWind Medical's management will also be conducting individual meetings with investors on November 29th. Additional information about Bluewind Medical can be found on their website.

About Overactive Bladder:

According to the American Urological Association, OAB is a chronic, debilitating condition affecting over 33 million Americans.

About Bluewind Medical Ltd.

BlueWind Medical was founded in Israel in 2010 to capitalize on unique neuromodulation technology that has the potential to treat multiple medical conditions. CE Mark for use in the treatment of overactive bladder was obtained in 2016.

About Piper Sandler's Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Piper Sandler hosts several client conferences and events each year focusing on agriculture, clean technology & renewables, consumer, energy, financial services, healthcare, industrials and technology. We believe that in-depth industry and product knowledge play a critical role in our clients' success. The goal of each conference is to bring together key industry executives, investors and our own professionals to provide multiple perspectives, investigate critical trends and identify the leaders in the markets that are driving our economy.

For additional information please visit BluewindMedical.com

Press Contact: Daniel Dean

[email protected]

818-665-6188

SOURCE Bluewind Medical