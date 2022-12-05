Bluhawk Sports Park Hosts Groundbreaking Event

History is in the making for Bluhawk Sports Park, the region's brand-new, most exciting mixed-use development spanning over 300 acres in Overland Park, Kansas.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking event is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 10 AM at the site of Bluhawk Sports Park. Refreshments will be served at 10 AM with the ceremony beginning promptly at 10:40 AM.

Kansas City's century-old, family-owned Price Brothers proudly announced the highly anticipated groundbreaking of its development in late October. The 300-square-foot project offers an indoor multi-sports facility, anchored by a neighborhood shopping center with an existing grocery store and space for new restaurants and retail. Bluhawk will drive a projected $3.8 million in economic impact through new market sports and spending revenue to Overland Park in its first year of operation.

President of the Price Brothers, Mr. Kent Price, said, "The Bluhawk development is on the leading edge of youth and amateur competitive and recreational sports in Kansas City and across the country. Not only will we create meaningful economic impact through sports tournaments and large events, but we will offer programs to enhance the health, wellness, and recreation opportunities of local athletes, children, and families."

The event will include short presentations by Mayor Skoog, Lt. Governor David Toland, Blue Valley alumni and former Sporting Kansas City soccer legend Matt Besler, with closing comments from Kent Price President of Price Brothers. All are invited to attend this momentous occasion for free with RSVP. For any additional questions or information, contact Deena Gage at [email protected].

About Bluhawk Sports Park

Bluhawk Sports Park will be a world-class sports and entertainment complex for youth amateur competitive and recreational sports. The facility offers a multitude of fields equipped for nu-merous sports and activities, as well as event spaces. Bluhawk is a member of theSFNetwork, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities, and is operated by the industry leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Companies.

Press Contact:

Jack Adams

7274743845

SOURCE Bluhawk Sports Park